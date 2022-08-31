Read full article on original website
Arizona warned of scorching temperaturesBrenna TempleArizona State
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now OpenGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
Preschool Sweethearts Tie The Knot 20 Years Later—#Couple GoalsMary HolmanPhoenix, AZ
Water park in Pinal County moves ahead as farmers faces steep water cutsJeff KronenfeldPinal County, AZ
Phoenix woman's survival story key to Pinal's domestic violence awareness initiativeJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News
City Council hopefuls to appear in Ahwatukee Chamber, SRP forum
All seven candidates for the Phoenix Council District 6 seat have committed to participate in a candidate forum at 5 p.m. Sept. 13 that is being sponsored by The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce, Salt River Project and the Ahwatukee Foothills News. Ahwatukee residents have a week, until Sept. 7,...
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
Phoenix Union raises starting salary for teachers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District has raised the starting salary for its teachers, in an effort to combat inflation and the Valley's rising costs of living. The district's Governing Board voted Thursday to raise starting salaries to $52,200 and the minimum wage for education support professionals to $16 per hour.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Desert Vista falls in season opener to Madison in San Diego
Madison High School in San Diego simply had Desert Vista’s number Saturday afternoon in the Honor Bowl. They were faster on defense. They were more physical up front and overall dominated in nearly every facet of the game. The 35-0 loss for Desert Vista was one coaches and players...
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale’s political landscape shifts dramatically
I ran my first successful campaign in Scottsdale in 1994. Two years later I consulted on the campaign that elected the city’s first female mayor, Sam Campana. Ever since I have been heavily involved in the Scottsdale political scene leading elections for other mayors, hockey arenas and bonds to fund new infrastructure.
fox40jackson.com
Arizona Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns
A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member Richard Andrade in the August primary for District 22’s...
townandtourist.com
45 BEST Things To Do in Scottsdale, Arizona (Fun and Unique!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottdale is a bustling metropolitan area nestled in the suburbs of Phoenix. Vibrant arts, culture, entertainment, dining, and nightlife can be found across the gorgeous Old Town. The...
Katie Hobbs all but rules out participating in televised gubernatorial debate with Kari Lake
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign on Friday all but ruled out participating in a televised debate with her opponent in the governor's race, Republican Kari Lake. In place of the debate, Hobbs' campaign manager proposed a televised forum in which she and Lake would be interviewed separately by Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simons.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Mountain Pointe cruises to season-opening win over Valley Vista
Lightning high in the skies around the West Valley stayed far away from Valley Vista Friday night, as the Monsoons were kept from a downpour off, and on the field. The Mountain Pointe Pride struck quickly, then went a bit dormant until a massive second quarter propelled them to a season-opening, 49-14, road win over the hosting Valley Vista Monsoon in Surprise.
Historic cafés and restaurants to visit in Arizona
Whether you’re a tourist or a native, you’ll want to check out this list of historic cafés and restaurants that you need to visit in Arizona.
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record
Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (09/04)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. KUBRA is a fast-growing company that delivers customer communications solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities across North America. They’re now hiring in Tempe for Software Developers, UX Designers, Content Designers, Engineers, and more! 2 – 5 years of relevant experience is preferred. KUBRA is Great Place to Work certified in the US and they offer exceptional benefit coverage as well as competitive pay, education reimbursement, and plenty of time off. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today. Explore more about KUBRA’s award-winning culture and open positions today by clicking here.
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Pinal County Sheriff Slams Katie Hobbs over New Border Campaign Ad
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb blasted a new border security campaign ad from Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs in a statement Tuesday, claiming Arizona can’t afford to have her as governor. “Katie Hobbs has openly opposed filling the border wall gaps and supported ending Title 42, which makes our...
flinn.org
Mayo Clinic continues expansion of medical education, research, and care in Arizona
Mayo Clinic first arrived in Arizona in the late 1980s with the opening of its Scottsdale hospital. About a decade later, the Minnesota-based medical institution opened a second Arizona hospital in north Phoenix, and in 2017, welcomed students to the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Things to Do This Weekend: Arizona Black Rodeo, CoKoCon, and More
The first weekend of September is filled with things to do, and it’s not just parties in honor of Labor Day weekend. During the three-day span from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4, you can watch African American cowboys and cowgirls compete, celebrate National Cinema Day at local movie theaters, or shop for new kicks at Snkrville.
