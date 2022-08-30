ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steph Curry Gets A Big Congratulations From LeBron James

It is great enough to be an NBA superstar, let alone one who has won two regular season MVPs, four world championships, and a Finals MVP award as the Golden State Warriors‘ Stephen Curry has. But it’s an entirely different animal when one also becomes an inspiration and a...
NBA
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star

Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Yardbarker

Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Cavaliers acquire All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is on the move to a very surprising destination. The Utah Jazz have traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Shams Charania of The Athletic shared the full deal, which sees three unprotected first-round picks heading to Utah, along with guard Collin Sexton and forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz will also acquire two pick swaps in the trade.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Gabby Williams
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Ariel Atkins
Yardbarker

Tim Hardaway Tells Kyle Lowry To Stop Flopping: "You're Going To Get Injured... Stop Falling All The Time."

Kyle Lowry may no longer be an All-Star level player, but there's no doubt that he's still a productive starting-caliber point guard. Last season with the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry averaged 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Those are solid numbers, and it is clear that Kyle Lowry is transitioning into a pass-first style of play and taking on less of an offensive load.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy