WSLS
Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
WSLS
Two more b-e-a-utiful days before cloudier, stormier pattern develops
ROANOKE, Va. – The weather the last couple of days has been an absolute treat, but we’re not quite done getting a taste of it yet. High pressure gradually shifts northeast, allowing a few more clouds to move in with each passing day. That said, Friday and Saturday...
Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
techlunchpail.com
The Long Road Ahead
If you know me personally, you might know that I'm a big fan of driving twisty, turny, back roads. There's loads of them in Southwest Virginia that are not only really fun to drive but can provide some great views as well. (If you've never got off at Exit 128 and taken the back way to Blacksburg, I would advise you to do so at some point.) For me, it's one of the additional perks of living in this part of the Commonwealth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WSLS
Cougars fall short to the Staunton Storm
COVINGTON, Va. – Staunton Storm brought the fire to Covington on Friday night. The Storm kept Covington driving, and the Cougars made some impressive defensive plays, but they fell short. The Storm was victorious, with a final score of 40-7.
WSLS
Lower gas prices, college football season could mean more drivers for Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – Preparation is the name of the game when it comes to Labor Day weekend travel. Morgan Dean, Spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said that Friday afternoon’s traffic should be the heaviest this weekend. “Later today we’re going to have the evening rush hour and you can...
WDBJ7.com
How the future of the car industry is changing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The future of buying a car could look different with more local dealerships being bought by larger corporations. Gary Duncan has been in the automotive industry for decades, and is now selling his Acura, Audi and BMW dealerships to a larger company. He explained how the national trend is affecting dealerships in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Crash cleared along US-220N BUS route in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The north lanes were cleared and traffic has resumed its normal pattern. EARLIER STORY: Delays and lane closures are present along BUS US-220N in Henry County. All north lanes are closed, but traffic is resuming through the center turn lane. The crash was near...
thecarrollnews.com
Bigger Flea Market expected this year
Town officials go on the offensive to attract vendors, shoppers. You can throw the census figures out the window if you are traveling to Hillsville this weekend. While that may sound like an odd sentence, what normally is a town of about 3,000 residents will multiply by about 100 times this weekend as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the Annual VFW Labor Day Gun Show & Flea Market.
WDBJ7.com
Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
WSLS
Construction almost complete for 2022 “Home for Good”
ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 News kicked off this year’s “Home for Good” project in June and now the finish line is in sight!. In a few weeks we will dedicate the home we are building in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers. Now the work is all about putting the final touches on the home.
The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival returns, now with wines from all over the world
For the first time in 32 years, the annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival will include more than just wineries from Virginia when it returns later this month.
WSET
Concord crews remind drivers to be cautious after multiple crashes in two days
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department is asking drivers to be cautious when on the road after a series of crashes in the area on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, the department shared to Facebook that they worked on three separate calls. The first was an...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
NRVNews
Waterline Replacement on Roanoke Street
A major waterline replacement will soon take place along Roanoke Street in the Town of Christiansburg. The work will happen in phases, with Phase I beginning Sept. 11, 2022, and final phases expected in 2023. During Phase I crews will be replacing the waterline along Roanoke St. between East Main...
WSLS
In Your Town: Getting things started in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was a beautiful day to kick off In Your Town in the Hill City. An annual event is returning to Downtown Lynchburg this Labor Day weekend – the Lynchburg PrideFest will be held at the Riverfront Park on Saturday afternoon. There will be about...
WDBJ7.com
Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW in Roanoke to go under new ownership
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura, Audi & BMW dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month. Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.
WSLS
Radford University Planetarium to host NASA’s Artemis I launch viewing
RADFORD, Va. – A local look into an out-of-this-world event. On Friday, Radford University announced that their Planetarium will be hosting a live stream event of the NASA Artemis I launch. The event will be held on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and visitors will be able...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire
Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
