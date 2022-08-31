ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thomas leads Diamondbacks against the Phillies following 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Philadelphia Phillies (72-58, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies after Alek Thomas’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 34-32 record in home games and a 61-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 45-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 72-58 record overall and a 33-28 record in road games. The Phillies have a 54-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 77 RBI for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Texas Rangers designate LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment

BOSTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers designated left-hander Dallas Keuchel for assignment before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Keuchel was 0-2 with a 12.60 ERA in two starts for the Rangers, including taking the loss in Friday’s game when he allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. He’s 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 combined starts with the White Sox, Arizona and Texas this season. “I felt I pitched a whole lot better than the line read,” Keuchel said after the game. “It felt like I was making pitches and they were battling, like the classic Red Sox game at Fenway Park. I established all my pitches, but this year is what it is. We’re working toward an end goal of putting up some zeroes.” Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, joined the Rangers as a free agent on July 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Red Sox bring up 1B prospect Triston Casas

BOSTON (AP) — The Red Sox brought up one of their top prospects Sunday, promoting first baseman Triston Casas for the series finale against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. The 6-foot-4, 22-year-old has played 284 games in the minors, batting .269 with 46 homers and 181 RBIs. He was called up from Triple-A Worcester. “He’s going to play almost every day,” Boston manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll get to know him on a daily basis and see what he’s all about. Obviously, the player we like.” The left-handed hitting Casas will play first and bat sixth.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Wong hits 1st MLB homer, Red Sox lose Pivetta, beat Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Connor Wong hit his first major league homer, Kiké Hernández doubled twice and the Boston Red Sox overcame an early injury to starting pitcher Nick Pivetta to beat Texas 9-1 Friday night, the Rangers’ season-worst sixth straight loss. Pivetta exited with a bruised left calf after getting hit by Leody Taveras’ comebacker in the third. Pivetta threw out Taveras at first base to end the inning, but hobbled off the field. “Yeah, that was pretty frustrating. I felt pretty good tonight,” said Pivetta, who leads the staff with 27 starts, the only member of the rotation who hasn’t missed a start this season. After the game, though, he wasn’t sure if he would make his next start.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy