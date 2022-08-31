Read full article on original website
The State College Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying males who were allegedly involved in the "celebratory disturbance" on East Beaver Avenue following the Penn State Football victory. The disturbance consisted of a crowd reaching an estimated 1,000 individuals around 12:20 a.m. Friday, the release said.
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Following Penn State’s 35-31 victory over Purdue on Thursday, crowds formed downtown and on campus. University Park Alerts sent an alert to “avoid downtown State College” due to an “unlawful disturbance.”. Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said University Police and Public Safety worked alongside the State...
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
