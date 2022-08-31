Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball dominates in Day 1 of the Tiger Challenge
It was a perfect Friday for the Penn State women’s volleyball as the Nittany Lions won both of their matches against Iowa State and Troy. Penn State began their weekend at the LSU Tiger Challenge with a match against Iowa State at 1 p.m. After falling behind early, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer finds footing on offense, overcomes aggressive play for first win of season
Friday night’s match at Jeffrey Field was full of wild twists and turns. In a game that featured 20 combined fouls and just eight total shots on goal, Penn State found a spark on offense en route to its first win of the season, winning by a score of 3-2 over West Virginia.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball sweeps LSU, Tiger Challenge to remain undefeated during 2022 season
Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion. The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge. The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer's offense falters in shutout loss to Stanford on road
It was a battle of two of the nation's best teams as Penn State traveled to California to face off against Stanford. The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 2-0 to the Cardinal in an early defensive battle. The blue and white struggled to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer travels to George Mason in quick turnaround after thrilling victory
Penn State will be looking to stay in the win column with a matchup against George Mason on Monday night. The Nittany Lions will have a quick turnaround after winning a thriller against West Virginia 3-2 on Friday. The blue and white battled back in the second half, scoring two...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer earns hard-fought victory over No. 18 West Virginia
Last season West Virginia beat Penn State 3-1, so Penn State took the field looking to get revenge on Friday night. The Nittany Lions did just that, winning their first match of the 2022 season by a score of 3-2. However, the first half of the match was very back...
Digital Collegian
Penn State baseball picks up commitment from local pitcher, first baseman as part of 2023 class
Coach Rob Cooper and Penn State added another in-state prospect Thursday night. Left-handed pitcher and first baseman Jack Messina announced his commitment via Twitter. Hailing from State College, Messina won't have to travel far to join the Nittany Lions after he graduates in 2023. At 6-foot-1, the 205-pound senior plays...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer hopes to boost laboring offense with help of senior leadership
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season. With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey reflects on first two game, makes adjustments in preparation for Albany game
Emerging from last week 1-1, Penn State has been reflecting on its opening games and working to make the necessary adjustments in preparation for Sunday’s matchup with Albany. The Nittany Lions will head north to the Empire State for their first away game of the season Sunday. Including this...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alerts students to leave downtown celebrations after win over Purdue
Penn State released a PSU Alert around 1 a.m. Friday, warning people to avoid downtown State College — where crowds of students were celebrating the Nittany Lions’ first win of the 2022-23 football season. According to the alert, the crowd occupying the intersection of Beaver Avenue and Locust...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football wide receivers make up for 1st-half drops with key performances late in game
Penn State’s depth at receiver was out in full force with James Franklin rotating players in, but the first couple of quarters, they all came down with a case of the drops. The Nittany Lions had a handful of dropped passes left and right from sophomore receiver Parker Washington to veteran redshirt-junior tight end Brenton Stange.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s late-game heroics stun Purdue in 2022 season opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Talk about redemption. What was first a double-digit halftime advantage quickly turned into a narrow deficit, but the Nittany Lions came out on top 35-31 on Thursday night. Quarterback Sean Clifford looked strong in the first two quarters, finishing the half with a 2-yard rushing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State men's lacrosse superstar Mac O'Keefe to assistant coach at Gettysburg College
Penn State star Mac O’Keefe is set to begin his coaching career at Gettysburg College. O’Keefe played five years with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 66 games and starting all of them in that span. As an attacker, O’Keefe scored 221 goals in his time with the program,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football game grades | Although Penn State won, offense doesn’t look much different
Penn State traveled to West Lafayette, Indiana for the team’s season opener against Purdue, and was barely able to survive the Boilermakers in a 35-31 victory to open the season. In an up and down victory that featured a bit of everything, there was a lot to grade in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football secondary stout, pass rush gets home 'when it mattered most' in win over Purdue
With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.
Digital Collegian
‘People are overreacting’ | Penn State students reflect on flooding the streets after first football win
Following Penn State’s 35-31 victory over Purdue on Thursday, crowds formed downtown and on campus. University Park Alerts sent an alert to “avoid downtown State College” due to an “unlawful disturbance.”. Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said University Police and Public Safety worked alongside the State...
Digital Collegian
Sean Clifford and Penn State football finally punch back after pick-6, other miscues to outlast Purdue
Sean Clifford disappeared into the Penn State locker room at the start of the third quarter of Thursday night’s 35-31 win at Purdue. In his stead, former 5-star recruit and true freshman backup Drew Allar got his first taste of Big Ten action. Clifford was gone for 26 minutes,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s run game doesn’t see much success in season opener following rough 2021
Penn State football took home a 35-31 season-opening win against Purdue. While the Nittany Lions scored five touchdowns, most of the offensive production came from the passing game, while the rushing attack faltered once again. The lack of a run game was one of the blue and white’s biggest problems...
Digital Collegian
Report: College Football Playoff Board of Managers vote in favor of expanding to 12-team model in 2026
Penn State football will reportedly have a significantly easier path to the Playoff beginning in 2026. At a meeting on Friday, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers unanimously voted to expand the postseason to a 12-team model, tripling the current size, as first reported by ESPN. The Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
State College Spikes announce details for THON game
The State College Spikes will be supporting THON during their game on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Spikes will play host to Four Diamonds families during the game, which will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Additionally, the families will be highlighted and recognized at various points...
Comments / 1