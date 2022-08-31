ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's volleyball sweeps LSU, Tiger Challenge to remain undefeated during 2022 season

Penn State took yet another squad down in dominant fashion. The No. 21 blue and white remained undefeated, beating host LSU 3-0 in its final match of the Tiger Challenge. The victory was their third of the weekend and sixth straight for the Nittany Lions to start the year. With this triumph the team improved its lifetime record of 4-0 against LSU.
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer hopes to boost laboring offense with help of senior leadership

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season. With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Digital Collegian

Penn State football secondary stout, pass rush gets home 'when it mattered most' in win over Purdue

With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.
Digital Collegian

State College Spikes announce details for THON game

The State College Spikes will be supporting THON during their game on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Spikes will play host to Four Diamonds families during the game, which will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Additionally, the families will be highlighted and recognized at various points...
