State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s soccer hopes to boost laboring offense with help of senior leadership

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing so far for Penn State to start the 2022 season. With a draw against Rhode Island in the opener and a loss to Syracuse this past Sunday, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is not exactly getting easier before the start of Big Ten play, as four of their remaining nonconference opponents made the NCAA Tournament last season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Person
Mel Pearson
Digital Collegian

Penn State football secondary stout, pass rush gets home 'when it mattered most' in win over Purdue

With two lockdown corners and a loaded safeties room, Penn State’s secondary mostly delivered to its high expectations against Purdue on Thursday night. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. — a projected 2023 first-round NFL Draft pick — is the main attraction of the Nittany Lions’ defensive backs. Despite this, the Boilermakers didn’t refrain from putting him in positions to make plays, targeting him numerous times.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
#Ohio State#Breaking Down#Badgers#The Nittany Lions
Digital Collegian

State College Spikes announce details for THON game

The State College Spikes will be supporting THON during their game on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Spikes will play host to Four Diamonds families during the game, which will begin at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Additionally, the families will be highlighted and recognized at various points...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

PennDOT resumes State College Atherton Street starting Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will resume work on the State College Atherton Street project on Sept. 6, according to a release. Atherton Street will remain open for the holiday weekend Friday until Monday, the release said. Atherton Street will be closed in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

CATA Bus announces Game Day Shuttle routes

CATA Bus announced its two Game Day Shuttle routes, serving downtown State College, Hills Plaza and South Atherton Street hotels and businesses, according to a release. The downtown shuttle has pick-ups along Beaver Avenue and all CATA stops along University Drive, Easterly Parkway and Atherton Street. Stops will be located...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

