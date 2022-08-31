ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Leeds and Everton join Cody Gakpo chase?

By Will Unwin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30XTDc_0hc6x7lo00
Cody Gakpo has had plenty of admirers over the course of the summer. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

There is not long left in the transfer window, so there is plenty to get excited about. Well, at least there will be some funny panic buys. Will Chelsea buy Paolo Maldini for £70m? Will Manchester United go for Marko Arnautovic again? Will Manchester City bring back Paul Dickov for a third spell? Only time will tell.

What a fun summer it has been for Cody Gakpo . First, Nottingham Forest tried to sign him, then Manchester United showed a bit of interest before going for Antony, and now Leeds , Everton and Southampton are keen on acquiring the PSV Eindhoven midfielder. The Saints had a bid for the Dutchman turned down earlier this week.

Related: Chelsea in talks over signing RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol after £77.4m bid

Leeds could look to sign a forward after Rodrigo was ruled out with a dislocated shoulder. “We’ve been active and we’re trying everything we can and we’ll see how it plays out here over the next 24 hours or so,” head coach Jesse Marsch said. One potential target is Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan , who worked under the American at RB Salzburg. “I know Hee-chan very well,” Marsch said. “I like Hee-chan, he knows our football. He’s on our list, I can tell you that. Everybody is trying the best that they can and I can only say thank you to Andrea [Radrizzani], Victor [Orta] and Angus [Kinnear] and everybody. We’re trying to find ways to continue to improve our squad, but we have also done a great job and you can see we have a good team.”

Craig Dawson is being targeted by Aston Villa and Wolves . The West Ham defender is supposedly keen to move closer to his hometown of Rochdale. Maybe Craig should consider moving to the League Two club.

Brighton have set their eyes on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour who looks unlikely to feature too much under Thomas Tuchel this season. The Scotland international spent last season on loan at Norwich, ending in a very disappointing relegation. “We are quite calm,” Brighton head coach Graham Potter explained after their loss to Fulham on Tuesday. “Everyone is doing the same thing, which is to keep working until the end of the window.”

To help build on their fine start to the season, Fulham are looking to add quality and depth to their squad. Former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian is on his way , and he will hopefully be joined at Craven Cottage by PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa and Marseille forward Bamba Dieng . A move for Roma’s Justin Kluivert has collapsed after the forward was, reportedly, refused a work permit. That’s Brexit for you.

Shakhtar Dontesk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk could still end up in the Premier League before Friday. Arsenal and Everton are considering splashing out on the Ukrainian.

Brendan Rodgers finally has a few quid to spend and ink in his pen for cheque signing. Reims defender Wout Faes is a key target as Leicester look to replace the outgoing Wesley Fofana, who is helping feed Chelsea’s centre-back addiction . Alternatively, they could move for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo , which seems sensible enough. “There has been discussions (about reinvestment) but it’s certainly not going to be the whole fee,” Rodgers said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Football’s unseemly, increasingly obscene, global trolley-dash

And breathe. The Sky Sports Countdown Clock has finally hit zero. Fabrizio Romano has switched off his phone and gone for a long, well-earned lie down. The legions of football fans on Social Media Disgraces with no apparent interest in actual football have gone silent. Finally, the summer transfer window has closed. Praise the lord with a loud hallelujah.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Dawson
Person
Layvin Kurzawa
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
Paolo Maldini
Person
Justin Kluivert
Person
Paul Dickov
Person
Cody Gakpo
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Football Club#Fulham#Nottingham Forest#Manchester United#Rb Leipzig#Wolves#American
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Martin Kelly: West Brom sign former Liverpool & Crystal Palace defender

West Bromwich Albion have made the deadline day signing of ex-Liverpool defender Martin Kelly following his summer release by Crystal Palace. Centre-back Kelly, 32, who began his career at full-back and has made 154 Premier League appearances, mostly for Palace, has agreed a two-year contract. After leaving Palace at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

427K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy