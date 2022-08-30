ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Fishers 4 – 0

The Noblesville Millers defeated the Fishers Tigers 4 – 0 on Wednesday evening at Fishers High School. Cloey Thomas scored two goals to lead the Millers, Isabelle Meier and Raegan Duncan also scored in the victory. Jo Amich anchored the Miller defense in goal and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard.
FISHERS, IN
Miller Unified Flag Football falls to Brownsburg 41 – 28

The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Brownsburg Bulldogs 41 – 28 on Thursday in the Unified Flag Football season opener at Brownsburg High School. Mo Ashour, Noah Morris, and Taylor Thompson each scored touchdowns for the Millers. Broderick Caldwell had an interception and Ulises Sanchez made several great...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Miller Volleyball falls to Fishers 3 – 1

The Noblesville Millers (8-2, 0-2 HCC) lost to the Fishers Tigers (5-3, 2-0 HCC) in a tightly contested 3 – 1 defeat on Thursday in The Mill at Noblesville High School. The Millers were led offensively by Ava Harris with 11 kills and 4 aces, and Madison Brown with 28 assists and 4 aces. Gabby Weihe added 8 kills while Aubrey Stitcher and Reese Resmer added 7 kills. Ava Rundle and Anna Elkin contributed 3 assists with Elkin adding 3 kills.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Miller Girls Soccer beats Fishers 2 – 0

The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers (5-0, 2-0 HCC) defeated the No. 13-ranked Fishers Tigers (4-3-1, 2-1-1 HCC) on Wednesday night at Fishers High School. The Millers scored in the 9th minute with a goal from Sydney Elliott. Elliott took advantage of a defensive miscue on the part of Fishers and drove home the goal on one touch from 13 yards out for the 1 – 0 advantage.
FISHERS, IN
Miller Golf beats HSE, falls to Carmel in Tri-Meet

The Noblesville Millers finished in second place on Thursday night at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville. Carmel won the match with a score of 158, the Millers came in 2nd place with 169, and Hamilton Southeastern was 3rd with 171. The Millers were led by Caroline Whallon’s 2nd place score...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

