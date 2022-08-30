Read full article on original website
noblesvillemillers.com
Girls Junior Varsity Soccer beats Fishers 4 – 0
The Noblesville Millers defeated the Fishers Tigers 4 – 0 on Wednesday evening at Fishers High School. Cloey Thomas scored two goals to lead the Millers, Isabelle Meier and Raegan Duncan also scored in the victory. Jo Amich anchored the Miller defense in goal and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Unified Flag Football falls to Brownsburg 41 – 28
The Noblesville Millers were defeated by the Brownsburg Bulldogs 41 – 28 on Thursday in the Unified Flag Football season opener at Brownsburg High School. Mo Ashour, Noah Morris, and Taylor Thompson each scored touchdowns for the Millers. Broderick Caldwell had an interception and Ulises Sanchez made several great...
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Volleyball falls to Fishers 3 – 1
The Noblesville Millers (8-2, 0-2 HCC) lost to the Fishers Tigers (5-3, 2-0 HCC) in a tightly contested 3 – 1 defeat on Thursday in The Mill at Noblesville High School. The Millers were led offensively by Ava Harris with 11 kills and 4 aces, and Madison Brown with 28 assists and 4 aces. Gabby Weihe added 8 kills while Aubrey Stitcher and Reese Resmer added 7 kills. Ava Rundle and Anna Elkin contributed 3 assists with Elkin adding 3 kills.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Girls Soccer beats Fishers 2 – 0
The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers (5-0, 2-0 HCC) defeated the No. 13-ranked Fishers Tigers (4-3-1, 2-1-1 HCC) on Wednesday night at Fishers High School. The Millers scored in the 9th minute with a goal from Sydney Elliott. Elliott took advantage of a defensive miscue on the part of Fishers and drove home the goal on one touch from 13 yards out for the 1 – 0 advantage.
noblesvillemillers.com
Freshman Volleyball beats Lawrence North 2 – 0
The Noblesville Millers defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats 2 – 0 on Wednesday night at Noblesville High School. Addison Roberts led the Millers in kills. The Millers will host Fishers on Thursday.
noblesvillemillers.com
Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Lawrence North 2 – 1
The Noblesville Millers wer defeated by the Lawrence North Wildcats 2 – 1 on Wednesday in The Mill at Noblesville High School. Sofia Frank led the Millers. Next, the Millers face the Fishers Tigers on Thursday in The Mill.
noblesvillemillers.com
Miller Golf beats HSE, falls to Carmel in Tri-Meet
The Noblesville Millers finished in second place on Thursday night at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville. Carmel won the match with a score of 158, the Millers came in 2nd place with 169, and Hamilton Southeastern was 3rd with 171. The Millers were led by Caroline Whallon’s 2nd place score...
