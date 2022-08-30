The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers (5-0, 2-0 HCC) defeated the No. 13-ranked Fishers Tigers (4-3-1, 2-1-1 HCC) on Wednesday night at Fishers High School. The Millers scored in the 9th minute with a goal from Sydney Elliott. Elliott took advantage of a defensive miscue on the part of Fishers and drove home the goal on one touch from 13 yards out for the 1 – 0 advantage.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO