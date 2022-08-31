NFTs can now serve as court documents but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO