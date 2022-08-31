ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Binance identifies KyberSwap hack suspects, involves law enforcement

Binance identifies KyberSwap hack suspects, involves law enforcement. On Sept. 1, Kyber Network succumbed to a frontend exploit, allowing the attacker to make away with $265,000 worth of user funds from KyberSwap. While investigations were underway, KyberSwap offered a 10% bounty — of roughly $40,000 — to the hacker as means to remediate the situation.
Crazy outcomes when current laws applied to NFTs and the metaverse

NFTs can now serve as court documents but they might also be unregistered securities, illegal loot boxes, or come with impossible tax demands. Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are thought of by most people as just funny pictures that degens on the internet spend far too much money on for poorly understood reasons. But Jason Corbett, managing partner of global blockchain law firm Silk Legal, says new and innovative use cases are beginning to emerge.
With new China AI chip restrictions, U.S. takes aim at a critical niche

(Reuters) - The United States beefed up its effort to cut off the flow of advanced technology to China by instructing Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to stop sending their flagship artificial intelligence chips there. While the news shocked the chip sector by the time markets closed...
Bayer to pay $40 million to resolve U.S. whistleblower claims over three drugs

(Reuters) - Bayer AG (ETR:BAYGN) agreed to pay $40 million to settle claims over its alleged use of kickbacks and false statements related to three prescription drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. The settlement arose from whistleblower lawsuits filed in 2005 and 2006 in New Jersey by...
