mendofever.com
A Dead Wood Duck Proves to be Mendocino County’s First Case of Avian Influenza
The virus known as Bird Flu was first documented in 1996. The virus was initially isolated from a farm goose in China’s Guandong Province. Since then, several strains have circled the globe. The most recent strain is known as Highly Pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 Avian Influenza. The strain has gone...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. These sweltering temperatures have intensified the risk of wildfire in our region. For the first time since California’s Office of Emergency Services...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary
Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike’s Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich—Forwards Findings to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
localemagazine.com
How to Spend a Romantic Weekend Away in Mendocino County, CA
From Vineyards to the Redwood Forest, Mendocino County Is a Dream Come True. Take a weekend getaway with your partner and head to the one-of-a-kind Mendocino County wine country—the only place in the world where you can take in views of vineyards and redwood forests at the same time! Mix in some sparkling wine, caviar, farm-to-table cheeses and intimate five-star dinners, and you’re set for a full luxury getaway with your sweetheart. Mendocino County Couples Getaway.
mendofever.com
Google Maps is Wrong: Highway 101 Is Open and There is No Need to Reroute Onto Tomki Road
Northbound commuters: Highway 101 in Mendocino County is open, despite what Google Maps might say. Do not take Tomki Road to avoid a highway closure. The highway is ndeed open. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate incorrect information provided by Google Maps is leading...
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer
At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 6:32p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Large Fire Burning Just South of Willits
A wildfire in the area of Highway 101 on the south end of the Willits Bypass has swelled to 15 acres and is currently growing at a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly structures and water sources for Willits are threatened by the Walker Fire as it is called [after it started just before 4 p.m.]
mendofever.com
Endangered Species Act Protection Sought for West Coast’s Bull Kelp
The following is a press release issued by the Center for Biological Diversity:. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned NOAA Fisheries today to grant Endangered Species Act protection to bull kelp, which faces grave threats from climate change and coastal development. The range of these underwater forests extends along the western coast of the United States.
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
Santa Rosa, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cloverdale High School football team will have a game with Piner High School on September 02, 2022, 19:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
ksro.com
Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities
Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
Lake County News
Hospice Services executive director retires
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Hospice Services of Lake County has announced the retirement of Executive Director Cindy Sobel after seven years of dedicated service to the agency and community. “Since she joined Hospice Services in 2015, Sobel has demonstrated strong, genuine leadership,” said Don Hubbard, president of the Hospice...
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
