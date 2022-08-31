ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County's Public Record Fees Are 'Wage Warfare' on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pepperoni to pot: A Sonoma County pizza franchisee opening a cannabis dispensary

Having built a portfolio of Mountain Mike's Pizza franchises in the greater North Bay, the Sonoma County-based Chandi Hospitality Group is branching out into cannabis. To do so, Sonu Chandi, president and CEO of the family-run enterprise, says the group will align with a company to operate a retail outlet with an established brand instead of starting completely from scratch.
localemagazine.com

How to Spend a Romantic Weekend Away in Mendocino County, CA

From Vineyards to the Redwood Forest, Mendocino County Is a Dream Come True. Take a weekend getaway with your partner and head to the one-of-a-kind Mendocino County wine country—the only place in the world where you can take in views of vineyards and redwood forests at the same time! Mix in some sparkling wine, caviar, farm-to-table cheeses and intimate five-star dinners, and you're set for a full luxury getaway with your sweetheart. Mendocino County Couples Getaway.
ksro.com

Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained

The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff's Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
kymkemp.com

Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer

At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
mendofever.com

Endangered Species Act Protection Sought for West Coast's Bull Kelp

The following is a press release issued by the Center for Biological Diversity:. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned NOAA Fisheries today to grant Endangered Species Act protection to bull kelp, which faces grave threats from climate change and coastal development. The range of these underwater forests extends along the western coast of the United States.
mendofever.com

Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
ksro.com

Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities

Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
Lake County News

Hospice Services executive director retires

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Hospice Services of Lake County has announced the retirement of Executive Director Cindy Sobel after seven years of dedicated service to the agency and community. "Since she joined Hospice Services in 2015, Sobel has demonstrated strong, genuine leadership," said Don Hubbard, president of the Hospice...
LAKE COUNTY, CA

