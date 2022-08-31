Read full article on original website
Michael Miller
4d ago
this clown is making up lies as he goes along. none of this true and it is just a cowards way covering his losses.
Reply
7
bar
4d ago
Jena Griswold is an excellent Secretary of State. As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".
Reply
10
ColoradoIndiana
4d ago
Now if we could only do something about Heidi Ganahl and her running mate who believe in the conspiracy theories and lies.
Reply(1)
3
Related
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Colorado should follow Alaska’s electoral lead
I have spent more than a year ogling Alaska’s new election system. The Last Frontier state has stepped to the front of the line battling the hyper-partisan terror that has taken ahold of our country. Colorado should race to be next. The unique system adopted by Alaska combines two...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Dem chair slams 'ridiculous' GOP campaign rhetoric; Owens, Coffman rise
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Fred Betz expressed his disdain for Republican lieutenant governor candidate Dr. Gail Gilbert’s inflammatory comments about the Democratic Party. Gilbert, an Arvada veterinarian, told members of the press that Democratic Party politics were “ruinous to the American way of life.”...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
coloradopolitics.com
Money race tight in most of the closest-watched Colorado Senate contests
While Democrats are expected to hold onto the Colorado House going into 2023, albeit with a potentially more narrow advantage than they hold now, the state Senate is much closer to being in play in November. Democrats hold a 21-14 advantage, a majority that grew by one when Sen. Kevin...
skyhinews.com
Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party
In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump. It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
RELATED PEOPLE
coloradopolitics.com
What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in
Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S....
coloradopolitics.com
The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge
What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
coloradopolitics.com
One poll shows Bennet up by double digits over O'Dea, but another finds Colorado race neck-and-neck
New polling released Wednesday painted contrasting pictures of Colorado's U.S. Senate race, with one poll showing Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet leading Republican challenger Joe O'Dea by double digits and another survey suggesting a much closer contest. Democratic firm Public Policy Polling found Bennet leading O'Dea 46% to 35%, with Libertarian...
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkvalleyvoice.com
Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles
We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Environmental extremism threatens to cause recession
If the United States endures a recession in 2023 — or a full-fledged depression — we should blame woke trends embraced by corporations, politicians and public utilities caving to political pressure. Southern Colorado heard from Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, on Thursday at the first...
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
Finalists selected for 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
The Colorado Department of Education Thursday announced seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition, with the sole finalist to be announced by the end of October.
CSP Ongoing Investigation of a Fruita Trooper
The Colorado State Patrol provided KREX with a statement release over an on going investigation of a Fruita Trooper
Comments / 12