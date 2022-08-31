ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 12

Michael Miller
4d ago

this clown is making up lies as he goes along. none of this true and it is just a cowards way covering his losses.

Reply
7
bar
4d ago

Jena Griswold is an excellent Secretary of State. As the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".

Reply
10
ColoradoIndiana
4d ago

Now if we could only do something about Heidi Ganahl and her running mate who believe in the conspiracy theories and lies.

Reply(1)
3
Related
coloradosun.com

Nicolais: Colorado should follow Alaska’s electoral lead

I have spent more than a year ogling Alaska’s new election system. The Last Frontier state has stepped to the front of the line battling the hyper-partisan terror that has taken ahold of our country. Colorado should race to be next. The unique system adopted by Alaska combines two...
ALASKA STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’

Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
CASTLE ROCK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Mesa County, CO
Elections
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
COLORADO STATE
skyhinews.com

Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party

In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump.  It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Jena Griswold
coloradopolitics.com

What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in

Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S....
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge

What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

One poll shows Bennet up by double digits over O'Dea, but another finds Colorado race neck-and-neck

New polling released Wednesday painted contrasting pictures of Colorado's U.S. Senate race, with one poll showing Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet leading Republican challenger Joe O'Dea by double digits and another survey suggesting a much closer contest. Democratic firm Public Policy Polling found Bennet leading O'Dea 46% to 35%, with Libertarian...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Security#Democrats#Desperation#Election Fraud#Sengenberger#Republican#State
arkvalleyvoice.com

Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles

We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?

California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy