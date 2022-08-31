Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. These sweltering temperatures have intensified the risk of wildfire in our region. For the first time since California’s Office of Emergency Services...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
mendofever.com
Redwood Coast Land Conservancy Unveiling Plan for Mill Bend Preserve Along the Gualala River
The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Coast Land Conservancy:. For those who are looking for a new place to hike, bird-watch, gaze at the sunset, see the changing seasons or just be one with nature in this beautiful piece of paradise we are privileged to call home, there is good news: Redwood Coast Land Conservancy has been hard at work with several exciting projects brewing, which will satisfy the seeker and wanderer in everyone.
mendofever.com
A Dead Wood Duck Proves to be Mendocino County’s First Case of Avian Influenza
The virus known as Bird Flu was first documented in 1996. The virus was initially isolated from a farm goose in China’s Guandong Province. Since then, several strains have circled the globe. The most recent strain is known as Highly Pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 Avian Influenza. The strain has gone...
Bay Area fire crews on standby as wildfire threat intensifies
SANTA ROSA (KPIX) -- The Mill Fire near Mount Shasta is a reminder that we are just getting into the most dangerous part of fire season."Watching what's happening in Weed right now is a stark reminder of what can happen anywhere around California," said Santa Rosa Fire Marshall Paul Lowenthal.RELATED: State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County as Mill Fire ragesThe National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk due to extreme heat expected to arrive this Labor Day weekend. The California Office of Emergency Services has also started requisitioning resources just in case a fire sparks in a...
ksro.com
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
mendofever.com
Subject With Umbrella And Property On Sidewalk, Fridge Dumped – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE 6:32p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Large Fire Burning Just South of Willits
A wildfire in the area of Highway 101 on the south end of the Willits Bypass has swelled to 15 acres and is currently growing at a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly structures and water sources for Willits are threatened by the Walker Fire as it is called [after it started just before 4 p.m.]
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
mendofever.com
Dog In Vehicle Left Just As Officers Arrived, Female Urinating On Curb – Ukiah Police Logs 08.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Sonoma County guaranteed income program is giving $12,000 to select families
Sonoma County has announced the launch of a new two-year program that will give 305 low-income families a total of $12,000 in guaranteed income. Families will receive the “no strings attached” money in payments of $500 each month over 24 months.
The Mendocino Voice
Six arrested in Sacramento while protesting JDSF logging; Crowfoot says resuming timber harvest is ‘appropriate’￼
SACRAMENTO, CA, 8/31/22 — A coalition of Mendocino County activists and allies rallied in the state capital on Tuesday, where six were arrested after blocking the doors to the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) headquarters. This was the culmination of a week of actions to “Save Jackson Forest,” which...
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
ksro.com
Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities
Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
mendofever.com
City of Ukiah Urges Community to Conserve Energy as Heat Wave Hits Region
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah:. Sustained and widespread high temperatures and historic drought conditions are affecting the availability of power generation resources needed to help California meet its electricity demand. The State is asking all residents and businesses to conserve energy at this time. Voluntary conservation efforts can prevent the need for more extreme actions such as service interruptions and power outages.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
kymkemp.com
Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer
At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
Lake County News
Apartment and cluster home project gets Lakeport Planning Commission approval
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Planning Commission has approved the next steps for a residential housing project projected to bring 176 new dwelling units — both apartments and smaller single-family homes — to the city. The commission unanimously approved Waterstone Residential’s application for a zone change,...
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
