Astronomy

ScienceAlert

Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space

Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Astronomy
Astronomy
NASA
NASA
Science
Science
The Independent

Nasa’s Moon rocket could explode if agency does not cancel dangerous launches, expert says

On Monday 29 August, Nasa fueled up its big new Moon rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center intending to launch it on its first ever test flight, only to scrub the launch after running into a series of problems conditioning one of the engines for launch.So instead of a rocket launch, spectators who had traveled to Florida to try and catch the launch had to scramble to see if they could keep their hotel reservations through Saturday, when Nasa hopes to try to launch again. That’s inconvenient for some, but it’s not a bad thing, according to...
BGR.com

James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before

NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
ScienceAlert

Continents on Ancient Earth Were Created by Giant Meteorite Impacts, Scientists Find

To date, Earth is the only planet we know of that has continents. Exactly how they formed and evolved is unclear, but we do know – because the edges of continents thousands of miles apart match up – that, at one time long ago, Earth's landmass was concentrated in one big supercontinent. Since that's not what the planet looks like today, something must have triggered that supercontinent to break apart. Now, we have new evidence to suggest that giant meteorite impacts played a significant role. The smoking gun consists of crystals of the mineral zircon, excavated from a craton in Western Australia, a...
BGR.com

4 space myths you should never believe

Space is a mystery that astronomers are still actively working to solve. While spacecraft like the James Webb has given us a closer look at the early universe, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the world beyond our planet. Like anything mysterious, myths about space abound. But not everything you read or hear is true. Here are four space myths you should never believe.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird

The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
ScienceAlert

NASA Reveals The 'Dark Areas' It Wants Astronauts to Explore on The Moon

If all goes well, in just a couple of short years humans will return to the Moon for the first time in over half a century. As NASA gears up to send teams of people to the lunar south pole by December 2024, one of the big questions has been: where, precisely, will these astronauts land? We now have a better idea, with NASA revealing 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III; the mission that will finally carry that precious human cargo. "Selecting these regions means we are one giant leap closer to returning humans to the Moon for the first time since...
ScienceAlert

Hubble's Closeup of The Orion Nebula Looks Like a Surreal Dreamscape

One of the most beautiful and spectacular regions of the night sky can be found in the constellation of Orion. Between the stars Alnitak, Saif, and Rigel, floats a vast, thick cloud of interstellar dust and gas. This is the Orion Nebula, a nest of material in which baby stars are being born and one of the most studied and photographed objects in the Milky Way. Spanning 24 light-years, it's so close and large that it's visible to the naked eye.  Because of its relative proximity (around 1,344 light-years from the Sun), this spectacular cloud is an important laboratory for understanding star formation. You just have...
ScienceAlert

Giant Map Reveals Ancient Traces of Water on Mars Everywhere We Look

A new map, years in the making, reveals where we can find ancient traces of water on Mars. Using data collected over the past decade by ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, both currently in orbit around the red planet, scientists have created the most comprehensive map yet of specific Martian mineral deposits.
ScienceAlert

