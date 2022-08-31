Read full article on original website
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
We Just Found a 'Super-Earth' That Could Be an Ocean-Covered Water World
An exoplanet just 100 light-years from Earth appears to be the best candidate yet for a sloshy, water-covered ocean world. It's called TOI-1452b, and measurements of its size and mass suggest a density profile consistent with a global liquid ocean. Scientists believe that worlds like this are possible, but they haven't yet conclusively found one.
Webb Has Snapped an Almost Perfect Einstein Ring In Distant Space
Since the first James Webb Space Telescope images were released in July, our feeds have been flooded with mind-bogglingly gorgeous photos of space – from insanely detailed images of Jupiter to the most distant known star. Now, Webb has done it again, this time capturing an almost perfect Einstein ring whose light has traveled roughly 12 billion light-years to reach us. And we can't stop staring. You can see the colorized image, which was shared by astronomy grad student Spaceguy44 on Reddit, below. As Spaceguy44 explains on Reddit, an Einstein ring occurs when a distant galaxy has been magnified and wrapped into an almost-perfect...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope captures ‘extraordinary phenomenon’ in dazzling new photo
The US space agency snapped the image with its James Webb Space Telescope. Visible in the photograph is a binary pair of stars that are roughly 5,600 light-years away in the constellation of Cygnus. Binary stars are two stars orbiting a common center of mass. The brighter star is considered...
Jupiter like you've never seen it before! NASA's Juno probe snaps a stunning photo revealing the planet's true colours
A NASA probe has captured stunning new images of Jupiter that show the gas giant in its 'true colours'. The Juno spacecraft observed the complex colours and swirling patterns of the planet's clouds as it completed its 43rd close flyby on July 5. Raw images taken by the JunoCam instrument...
Creepy Craiyon AI bot forecasts violent destruction of our Solar System
A CREEPY artifical intelligence bot has predicted a chillingly violent end to the Solar System. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI text-to-image generator, designed a celestial nightmare taking place in our Solar System. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data from the internet.
Nasa’s Moon rocket could explode if agency does not cancel dangerous launches, expert says
On Monday 29 August, Nasa fueled up its big new Moon rocket on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center intending to launch it on its first ever test flight, only to scrub the launch after running into a series of problems conditioning one of the engines for launch.So instead of a rocket launch, spectators who had traveled to Florida to try and catch the launch had to scramble to see if they could keep their hotel reservations through Saturday, when Nasa hopes to try to launch again. That’s inconvenient for some, but it’s not a bad thing, according to...
James Webb telescope captured a remarkable phenomenon we’ve never seen before
NASA’s James Webb space telescope is the most powerful observatory that humankind has created thus far. And it has shown us some amazing things. Not only did the telescope wow in its first full-color images, but it has also continued to learn more about our universe daily with new observations. The latest image to come from James Webb is truly spectacular and showcases what is known as a wind binary.
Ancient engineers may have built pyramids using hidden landscape- here's how
No one has solved the mystery of the Giza pyramids for centuries. Although archaeologists and scientists have tried to reveal how they were made over the years, it is difficult to say the "exact method" for sure. However, very recently, an idea has been put forward by researchers about how the pyramids were built.
Continents on Ancient Earth Were Created by Giant Meteorite Impacts, Scientists Find
To date, Earth is the only planet we know of that has continents. Exactly how they formed and evolved is unclear, but we do know – because the edges of continents thousands of miles apart match up – that, at one time long ago, Earth's landmass was concentrated in one big supercontinent. Since that's not what the planet looks like today, something must have triggered that supercontinent to break apart. Now, we have new evidence to suggest that giant meteorite impacts played a significant role. The smoking gun consists of crystals of the mineral zircon, excavated from a craton in Western Australia, a...
Giant Fortress Found Beneath Mega-monument From Time of Alexander the Great
Underneath an ancient burial mound from 300 B.C.E., archaeologists have found an enormous fortress rampart.
Surreal NASA Videos Reveal What a Solar Eclipse Looks Like on Mars
Every now and again, a reminder comes along that our planet really is unusual in so many fabulous ways. Those reminders don't even have to come from far away – they can be as close as our next-door neighbor. Similar to Earth, Mars experiences moments where its moons cast...
4 space myths you should never believe
Space is a mystery that astronomers are still actively working to solve. While spacecraft like the James Webb has given us a closer look at the early universe, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the world beyond our planet. Like anything mysterious, myths about space abound. But not everything you read or hear is true. Here are four space myths you should never believe.
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
NASA Reveals The 'Dark Areas' It Wants Astronauts to Explore on The Moon
If all goes well, in just a couple of short years humans will return to the Moon for the first time in over half a century. As NASA gears up to send teams of people to the lunar south pole by December 2024, one of the big questions has been: where, precisely, will these astronauts land? We now have a better idea, with NASA revealing 13 candidate landing regions for Artemis III; the mission that will finally carry that precious human cargo. "Selecting these regions means we are one giant leap closer to returning humans to the Moon for the first time since...
Hubble's Closeup of The Orion Nebula Looks Like a Surreal Dreamscape
One of the most beautiful and spectacular regions of the night sky can be found in the constellation of Orion. Between the stars Alnitak, Saif, and Rigel, floats a vast, thick cloud of interstellar dust and gas. This is the Orion Nebula, a nest of material in which baby stars are being born and one of the most studied and photographed objects in the Milky Way. Spanning 24 light-years, it's so close and large that it's visible to the naked eye. Because of its relative proximity (around 1,344 light-years from the Sun), this spectacular cloud is an important laboratory for understanding star formation. You just have...
Giant Map Reveals Ancient Traces of Water on Mars Everywhere We Look
A new map, years in the making, reveals where we can find ancient traces of water on Mars. Using data collected over the past decade by ESA's Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, both currently in orbit around the red planet, scientists have created the most comprehensive map yet of specific Martian mineral deposits.
