‘All Star Shore’ Spoilers: Who Wins the Paramount+ Reality Competition Series

Fourteen reality stars competed in the Canary Islands for a $150,000 prize in All Star Shore . The Paramount+ series is over and we officially have a winner. Find out who won the first season of All Star Shore .

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the finale of All Star Shore .]

‘All Star Shore’ Concludes on Aug. 31, 2022 | MTV/Paramount+

‘The Circle’ Brazil star Marina Gregory wins ‘All Star Shore’

The cast of All Star Shore featured reality TV celebrities from shows like Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and it’s many spinoffs, including Geordie Shore and Acapulco Shore. There were also celebrities from Love is Blind , The Circle , and even Bachelor Nation.

The final teams were Marina Gregory ( The Circle Brazil) and James Tindale ( Geordie Shore ), Karime Pindter ( Acapulco Shore ) and Ricardo Salusse ( Rio Shore ), and Luis “Potro” Caballero ( Acapulco Shore ) and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo ( RuPaul’s Drag Race ). These teams competed in the Final Shore Down game, Shore is Lava — a mix of the traditional Floor is Lava game and Flip Cup, which many of these reality stars struggled with.

The winner of this game advanced to the final round where the winner was decided. In a nail-biting final round, Marina and James, won.

One final twist determined who wins ‘All Star Shore’

Marina and James may have won the final challenge, but there was another twist. “In this final game, your teammate is now your opponent because only one of you can take home the grand prize,” Blake Horstmann of The Bachelorette fame announced.

Marina and James had one final game to play, The Golden Cup. They both had boxes in front of them, one of which had a golden cup. The first contestant to choose the box with the golden cup twice out of three rounds would be crowned the winner. After opening their boxes, both players had to strategize and either convince the other player to switch or keep their box, depending on which one had the cup.

In the first round, Marina secured the cup. Then, in the second, James had the cup. In the final round, Marina had the golden cup, making her the winner of the $150,000. Marina is the first ever All Star Shore Champion.

Marina Gregory also won ‘The Circle’

Before appearing on All Star Shore , Marina was a contestant in the first series of The Circle Brazil. She entered the Netflix competition series in episode 1 and took home the $300,000 prize in the end.

The Rio de Janeiro-based flight attendant’s strategy was to convince the other players she was a singer. While singing wasn’t her actual career, Marina wasn’t totally lying. “I love to sing in the shower since I was little, so I’ll be an amateur singer,” she said in the first episode of The Circle . “I had this idea because I believe music brings people together.”

Outside of The Circle and All Star Shore , Marina also appeared in De Férias com o Ex Brasil, a reality series similar to Ex on the Beach .

Watch every episode of All Star Shore on Paramount+ .

RELATED: How to Get on ‘The Circle’ Netflix; Casting Director Reveals How to Stand out on Application