Officer Brandon Chitty was among officers from different areas of the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division to be named an “officer of the year” recently. The recognition came from the Inland Empire Blue Belles, an organization that offers a “sisterhood of support for the thin blue line.” The nonprofit organization is made up of female law enforcement offers and the family and friends of law enforcement dedicated to the emotional and professional support of those who serve and protect.

MOJAVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO