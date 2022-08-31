Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
City continues to collect community feedback
The city of Ridgecrest is continuing to collect community feedback as part of a larger plan to improve public outreach and foster communication with residents, including using social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok Anyone interested in taking the survey can do so on the city website at...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with grand party
Twila Dawn (Wolcott) Sampson joined the centenarian club when she celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday morning as a resident of Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. Family members, friends, other residents and staff members paid tribute to Sampson by singing her the traditional "Happy Birthday" song during a grand party. Asked...
Iconic Randsburg General Store set to close its doors
A landmark in Kern County that's been open for more than a century is getting ready to close its doors for good. In California’s living ghost town of Randsburg lies a general store full of memories.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to hold workshop
To merge or not to merge. That is a topic of discussion when the Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education meets in a workshop session Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. The district is considering a suggestion from the Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to merge the reconstruction of Pierce and Richmond elementary schools into one project.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Council to talk tennis courts, sewer Wed.
In what may be a short agenda, the Ridgecrest City Council Sept. 7 will be asked to approve a $217,000 contract with Willdan Engineering for upgrades to Leroy Jackson Park. The project includes repair and replacement of six tennis courts. The funding will come a Cal Trans for a Local...
Tehechapi News
Mojave CHP officer wins ‘officer of the year’ award
Officer Brandon Chitty was among officers from different areas of the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division to be named an “officer of the year” recently. The recognition came from the Inland Empire Blue Belles, an organization that offers a “sisterhood of support for the thin blue line.” The nonprofit organization is made up of female law enforcement offers and the family and friends of law enforcement dedicated to the emotional and professional support of those who serve and protect.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
My thoughts: Sierra Sands LTE rollout
Kudos are to the Sierra sands Unified School District for commencing its rollout of the private long term evolution network. This was a long time coming. It took two years at a cost of approximately $2 million in one-time federal money to develop the network. With this network students, who...
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
Bakersfield Now
3 arrested in homicide investigation in Mojave area
MOJAVE, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said they arrested three people under suspicion of murder in the area between Mojave and Rosamond from August 15. Around 8:15 a.m. on August 15, deputies responded to the area of Sierra Highway near Backus Road for a report of...
Two arrested on murder, arson charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy. The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave. The sheriff’s office has refused […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Healthcare navigates uncharted waters
Ridgecrest Regional Hospital faces perhaps its most serious set of threats in the history of our institution. Our local governance represents the interests of our public in the organization. In times of growth or in difficulty, that mission remains the same — preserving services that promote health and wellness for the Indian Wells Valley and surrounding communities.
Third suspect arrested in murder, arson case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Authorities have arrested a third person on charges of murder and arson in a Kern County case. Jaysean Davenport was booked into jail early Thursday. He’s due in court Friday for arraignment. Two others — Jahquan Davenport and Antone James — pleaded not guilty Wednesday and are held without bail. Sheriff’s […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
REALMS Board seats new members
Elsa Hennings, Samuel Garvin, Travis Reed and Sharene Rivas are the new members of the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy for Language, Music, and Science Governing Board. Chief Executive Officer Miriam Hogg administered the oath Aug. 30 at the board’s annual reorganization meeting. The fifth member, Earnest Unruh, represents the Kern...
CHP will conduct a DUI checkpoint Friday night in Eastern Kern County
The California Highway Patrol will conduct a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, September 2, 2022 on Rosamond Boulevard west of Eagle Way in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County.
Antelope Valley Press
Sierra Highway crash kills one
PALMDALE — A Mojave woman was killed, on Thursday, when the car in which she was a passenger collided with a semi-truck, on Sierra Highway, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. The fatal collision occurred at approximately 2:20 p.m., as two people in a 2011 Ford Fusion...
Tehechapi News
City sales tax measure will be ‘Measure S’ on Nov. 8 ballot
The Kern County Elections Office has assigned an identifying letter to the city of Tehachapi’s sales tax measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. City voters will be asked to vote yes or no on Measure S — with the ballot asking this question:
Wendy Howard murder trial postponed to mid-September
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman facing a murder charge for fatally shooting her ex has been postponed to mid-September. Wendy Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, said Monday he was not ready and Judge Colette M. Humphrey set the next hearing for Sept. 12, the earliest date on which the case will […]
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE: Shooting Victim Dies in Oxnard
LOCATION: 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard, CA. VICTIM: Male, White, 22 years old, Tehachapi Resident (name withheld pending notification to next of kin) On August 22nd, 2022, at about 8:00 PM, officers were dispatched to 125 West Pleasant Valley Road, regarding a shooting which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, a white male, later determined to be a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi. The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was unconscious, and unresponsive upon arrival. Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to Ventura County Medical Center. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
foxla.com
Man shot and killed in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oxnard Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. in the area near 125 West Pleasant Valley Road. According to police, the victim - identified as a 22-year-old resident of Tehachapi - was found at the scene...
