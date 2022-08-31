Read full article on original website
Poster for Sherri Shepherd's New Show Replaces Wendy Williams' Poster
It's the dawning of a new era in the talk show world ... because promotion has begun for Sherri Shepherd's new daytime talk show, which is moving into the exact spot where "The Wendy Williams Show" once stood. A huge poster for "Sherri" went up in NYC Thursday ... right...
Adele & Eminem Win Emmys, Each a Tony Away from EGOT
Adele and Eminem are on the cusp of becoming EGOT winners, because they just snagged a crucial letter in the acronym ... a couple of Emmys, respectively. The artists won awards Saturday during the 2-day Creative Arts Emmys ceremony in Los Angeles. Adele's 'One Night Only' show -- where she was singing at the Griffith Observatory last year -- took home five Emmys, in fact ... including for Outstanding Variety Special.
Dionne Warwick Has No Hard Feelings About Gladys Knight Mix-up
Dionne Warwick's got no hard feelings towards the broadcaster that was accused of mistaking her for Gladys Knight on live TV ... callin' it an honest mistake!!!. Dionne tells TMZ ... she doesn't think Chanda Rubin, who caught some serious flack for the flub, would've intentionally mixed the two up.
Dave Grohl Goes All Out on Drums During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Dave Grohl did Taylor Hawkins proud during the latter's tribute show in the UK -- with the Foo Fighters frontman taking on the station that his late bandmate once helmed. The show is currently underway in London, where Dave and a slew of other artists are doing a huge concert at Wembley Stadium in honor of Hawkins -- who died earlier this year. The lineup is stacked ... with members of several iconic bands scheduled to hit the stage.
Joey Badass Wants to Play Big L in Biopic, Record Label Responds
Joey Badass is looking get his acting career up to the level of his rap game -- especially after his first movie role was in an Oscar-winner -- so now he's got his eye on a biopic. In a new interview with Revolt, the Pro Era rapper boldly expressed his...
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
It's quite necessary to be stylish and buttoned-up in front of screaming fans and cameras-galore ... Throw on your 'Maurizio Gucci' aviators to test your eye for fashion, and see if you can spot the tiny alterations in these two shots of Adam Driver. The 'House of Gucci' actor rocked...
Tank Says R&B Like Chris Brown, Usher & Jamie Foxx Need Mainstream Support
R&B isn't dead, but it does need to be revived ... at least that's how Tank sees things in the wake of Diddy's commentary on the culture, and he's got definite ideas about how to bring it back. We caught up with Tank at LAX, and while he's been getting...
Stars and Scars -- You Be the judge
Serena Williams is just incredible, and she proved it again this week, and maybe Chris Rock shoulda left well enough alone. So, we gotta ask ...
Kanye West Targets Adidas GM Daniel Cherry in Slew of New IG Posts
Kanye West is fired back up again -- now re-focusing his outrage at a specific Adidas executive ... who's plastered all over Ye's Instagram page, with some interesting commentary. Ye went on the offensive Saturday with a slew of new posts that have Daniel Cherry III in his crosshairs. DC...
Jamie Foxx and Other Celebs Hit Up Malibu Chili Cook-Off 2022
It's as reliable as Labor Day itself ... the Malibu Chili Cook-Off draws tons of celebs, and this year was no exception ... even in exceptional heat. It's part food, part carnival, part gawking at celebs who never fail to show. Mel Gibson was there with GF Rosalind Ross and...
Flo Milli Hosting Jay-Z D'ussé Lounge At Made in America '22
Jay-Z's "Made In America Festival" hits Philly this Labor Day weekend for its 10th year with Bad Bunny, Tyler, The Creator, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T and many more -- but Flo Milli will be there pulling double duty. The fast-rap rookie recently joined the MIA lineup and we're told she...
Dr. Dre's Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins First-Time Emmy
The incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show got a big score Saturday night ... an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, and some very big names took home some hardware. Dr. Dre, who produced and performed in the show, won along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Underneath this puckered-up shot is a singer and songwriter who has taken on the music industry with numerous wins at a time, and you should note she started as just a teenager growing up in West Reading, PA. You most likely first heard of this scrambled star back in 2006,...
'Big Brother 2' Winner Dr. Will Kirby Single After Divorce Judgement
Dr. Will Kirby, known as the "Big Brother 2" champ, is a single man once again ... because his divorce from Erin Brodie has been officially finalized. The judgment, obtained by TMZ, shows neither party will pay any spousal or child support -- he and Erin will share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids.
Dr. Dre Stamps Nigerian Artist Pheelz Following Studio Session
Dr. Dre and Diddy’s first-ever studio session brought out the best in everyone in the room ... especially an up-and-coming artist named Pheelz, who soaked up light-years of music wisdom. Over the course of a pretty legendary night last week, Dre took a liking to the Nigerian singer and...
'L&HH's Spice Says Masika & Hazel-E Fight Sounds Like A Non-Story
There's a war going on within the Zeus Network ... stemming from "Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha dragging Hazel-E to court over their televised fight. TMZ broke the story, Masika wants $6 million for injuries sustained from the brawl, as well as sexual battery after claiming the security guard who broke them up touched her butt ... but their fellow "L&HH" alum Spice doesn't seem so convinced.
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle Trash Talk Will Smith At UK Show
Will Smith may have unloaded with his bare hand, but Chris Rock says he was wearing kid gloves when he told "that joke." Chris and Dave Chappelle launched their European tour at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena in the UK Friday, and Rock squarely addressed his joke and the slap that ensued. ... “Did that s**t hurt? Goddam right… the motherf***er hit me over a bulls**t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!"
Bethenny Frankel Rips Kardashians for Editing Pictures
Bethenny Frankel says no one can keep up with the Kardashians when it comes to editing pics ... accusing the family of photoshopping so much, it's become a detriment to "regular" women. We got the ex-'RHONY' star in NYC, and asked her to expand on her recent statements against photoshopped...
Kevin Bacon Does Acoustic Rendition of Viral 'It's Corn' TikTok Song
Kevin Bacon might be the winner of the "It's Corn" challenge ... 'cause he's got a take that's stripped down, but so damn soulful. Seriously, just look at this thing!. Here's the actor taking up his trusty guitar to do a rendition of the now-viral track -- which was recently remixed by the Gregory Brothers ... who took what this little kid named Tariq hilariously said in an interview about his favorite food and turned it into a catchy song.
