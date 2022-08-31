Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara blindsided by ‘unusual’ QB rotation; 'I had my best camp'
For the first time, at least publicly, Michigan football’s Cade McNamara expressed he was displeased with the way the quarterback position is being handled. McNamara started Saturday's 51-7 win over Colorado State. J.J. McCarthy is scheduled to start Week 2 against Hawaii. Harbaugh announced that plan one week before the opener, but before...
MLive.com
Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff
ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
Michigan Football: New radio crew ready for season to begin
Michigan football will have a new play-by-play voice and a new analyst in the radio booth this season after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired. The new crew, Dough Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen have been destined for the job they now have. Karsch had been the sideline reporter for Michigan football radio for the last 16 seasons. He also is on Detroit sports radio from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday as a co-host of the very popular “Karsch and Anderson” program.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacoby Windmon enters record books in Michigan State debut: 'I just play my heart out'
EAST LANSING — Spartan Stadium had gone quiet, the energy in the Woodshed as distant a memory as the home team's three touchdowns scored in a seven-minute span. Michigan Statefootball had given up 10 consecutive points, its lead slashed to one possession with Western Michigan on the drive again early in the fourth...
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
Detroit Catholic Central’s big-play offense gives Davison no breathing room
DAVISON, MI – Shamrock see, Shamrock do. Detroit Catholic Central watched Davison score an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game Friday night and the visiting Shamrocks figured, “why not us?”. DCC scored five touchdowns that covered at least 35 yards with three them going for...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
13abc.com
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganradio.org
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An entitled letter from Detroit’s suburbs
Yes, we are metro Detroit, but Detroit hustles harder
deadlinedetroit.com
One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.
Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak
In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
travelyouman.com
Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)
A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
Comments / 0