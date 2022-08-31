ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football’s Cade McNamara blindsided by ‘unusual’ QB rotation; 'I had my best camp'

For the first time, at least publicly, Michigan football’s Cade McNamara expressed he was displeased with the way the quarterback position is being handled. McNamara started Saturday's 51-7 win over Colorado State. J.J. McCarthy is scheduled to start Week 2 against Hawaii. Harbaugh announced that plan one week before the opener, but before...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan tight end Erick All becomes a father hours before kickoff

ANN ARBOR -- Erick All helped Michigan start the 2022 football season with a victory on Saturday, but it won’t be what he remembers about Sep. 3. The senior tight end became a father at 7:30 a.m. ET, according to the Michigan radio broadcast. The Wolverines kicked off their season at noon against Colorado State, winning 51-7. All caught one pass for 22 yards in the blowout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: New radio crew ready for season to begin

Michigan football will have a new play-by-play voice and a new analyst in the radio booth this season after Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf retired. The new crew, Dough Karsch (play-by-play) and Jon Jansen have been destined for the job they now have. Karsch had been the sideline reporter for Michigan football radio for the last 16 seasons. He also is on Detroit sports radio from 10 am-2 pm Monday through Friday as a co-host of the very popular “Karsch and Anderson” program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Hutchins
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Wxyz
michiganradio.org

Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies

Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
deadlinedetroit.com

One of these Detroiters is Charles Pugh. The other is 'sick of saying I am not' him.

Some lookalikes are flattered at being mistaken for a prominent person. A few play along and pretend the resemblance is real. Others tire of interruptions by strangers. At this weekend's Detroit Jazz Festival, music journalist Duante Beddingfield is "so sick of saying I am not Charles Pugh," he tweets Saturday afternoon from the downtown event.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Here's the Arts, Beats & Eats music schedule as fest gets underway in Royal Oak

In 1998, the Arts, Beats & Eats festival came to life with three music stages, free admission and $375,000 in sponsorship support. This weekend, the Oakland County fixture will notch its 25th edition, bringing more than 200 performers, 150 artists and 50 food vendors to downtown Royal Oak, with a four-day weather outlook that — at the moment — is mercifully free of rain.
ROYAL OAK, MI
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy