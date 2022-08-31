ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZFamily

Junior high school student in Gilbert brings BB gun to school

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A middle school student in Gilbert is in serious trouble after bringing a BB gun to school on Monday. Gilbert police said they responded to a report that a student had a weapon on school grounds at Mesquite Junior High School. Officer investigated and submitted charges of disorderly conduct to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. It’ll be up to prosecutors whether they pursue a criminal case against the student. School officials said no students or staff were in any danger. “Gilbert Public Schools takes incidents such as this extremely seriously. The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority,” the district said in a statement.
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

100 Bed Mental Health Hospital Slated Near Ellsworth and Elliot

The City of Mesa’s Planning Commission has approved a site plan review regarding a planned 100 bed mental health hospital just north of the Dignity Hospital at Ellsworth and Elliot roads. “The developer was originally looking at a location near Niagara,” said District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson, but that...
MESA, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Risas Dental and Braces giving back to community once again

Risas Dental and Braces is once again offering free dental treatments for the community through its annual Labor of Love event slated for Monday, Sept. 5. Among its 22 participating locations, Risas Dental has 13 locations in the Valley and another two in Tucson. The four-hour event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
GLENDALE, AZ
journalaz.com

Ron Corbin leaving Cottonwood for Avondale

The Cottonwood City Council gave direction to city staff Aug. 16 to begin proceedings for an in-house recruitment process to hire a new city manager. Current City Manager Ron Corbin had recently informed council he was in negotiations for a contract with the city of Avondale to become its new city manager. The Avondale City Council voted Aug. 22 to hire Corbin.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
12 News

Phoenix has 'fully exhausted' Emergency Rental Assistance funding, other agencies now distributing $23M in funds

PHOENIX — One thousand people a month are filling out applications needing help with their rent in the City of Phoenix. However, the City of Phoenix doesn’t have any more Emergency Rental Assistance funds anymore. It ran out two weeks ago, and the rest of the millions in funding has been given to four other agencies to help get through the applications faster.
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

Monterey Park Expansion Underway to Include Express Library

The 19.1 Acre expansion of Monterey Park northeast of Power and Guadalupe is underway and will include softball fields, pickleball courts, ramadas and shade structures, a tot lot, and an express library. The expansion was originally a part of the Parks Bond passed by voters in 2014, but was delayed...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how 10 West Commerce Park sale broke Buckeye record

Phoenix-based developer Creation announced on June 22, 2022, the sale of 10 West Commerce Park in Buckeye for $130 million — a new high-water mark for industrial building transactions within the municipality. The 860,602-square-foot facility — now home to a Funko distribution center — was sold to Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation in a joint venture with an affiliate of Cohen Asset Management.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR News

Planned Parenthood Arizona joins others restarting abortions

PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood Arizona has joined several other providers that have restarted abortion care in the state — although it may only be temporary — after clinics ceased providing the service when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that women do not have a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Xander closes $41M in multifamily deals before his 21st birthday

Some people wait tables or wash cars during their college years, but not Will Xander. As a multifamily broker at ORION Investment Real Estate, he sold the 87-unit Glendale Gardens Apartments for nearly $18.3 million in July while some of his classmates were undoubtedly enjoying a lazy summer break. Instead, Xander was reaping the benefits of a relationship he built with the owner of Glendale Gardens Apartments.
GLENDALE, AZ

