Calls in CT for anti domestic violence measures
This past weekend saw four people die as their relationships ended
with the pull of a trigger. they included a Wethersfield couple who has been dating, and a police sergeant
and library director in East Granby who were married. All shot dead. The violence has prompted
lawmakers and advocates to petition for red flag laws that wold
allow police to confiscate guns from people accused of domestic
violence. Do not ignore these news stories, caution the advocates.
They want you to pay attention to them to learn the warning warning
signs -- such as verbal abuse, which is usually the beginning of a
a downward slide.
Comments / 0