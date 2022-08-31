ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin Friday Sept. 2 chart alert—Prices still pausing

Bitcoin Friday Sept. 2 chart alert—Prices still pausing

Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Friday. Quieter and sideways trading...
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Trust in cryptos remains high despite the onset of a crypto winter

Trust in cryptos remains high despite the onset of a crypto winter

The survey, conducted by an independent research firm that polled 28,000 institutional and retail investors across 23 countries,...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Cryptos trade flat as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen

Cryptos trade flat as the U.S. dollar continues to strengthen

Data from TradingView shows that after climbing higher throughout the early trading hours on Friday to hit a...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Silver#Gross Domestic Product#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#European#Aud Usd#Btc Usd#Bank#Anz
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
kitco.com

The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform

The IMF is exploring a CBDC clearing and international settlements platform

According to Adrian and Mancini-Griffoli, the original idea was the creation of "platforms offering a marketplace where digital...
ECONOMY

