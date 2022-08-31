Read full article on original website
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 2, 2022
Natural gas has formed lower highs and found support around $9.100 to create a descending triangle on its hourly time frame. Price is testing the resistance and might be due for another dip to support. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to confirm that the path of least...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets
EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
GBP/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 1.1900
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 1.1900 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair seems to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade several levels...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Retest Weekly Highs
The EUR//CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 0.9646. The currency pair has now rallied to retest the current weekly highs after pulling back on Thursday. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
USD/CAD Recovers to Trade Above 100-Hour MA After Channel Breakout
The USD/CAd currency pair on Friday bounced off 1.3079 to surge above 1.3147 after completing a downward breakout from a descending channel. The currency pair is now back with the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now surged to trade relatively high than the current level...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9965
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0026 to trade at about 0.9965 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair also appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now pulled back to trade...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 26, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bullish pressure on the U.S dollar index halted near the high. There is the possibility that the index will form a double top pattern which might lead to a bearish reversal. Nevertheless, the index trend is bullish which means shorting the U.S dollar has a higher risk. If the index trade lowers then traders will wait near the level around 107.50 for a bullish reversal.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
Gold Halts Rally After Finding Resistance at 100-Hour MA
The gold price on Friday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to halt the current rally at about $1,712. The price of the yellow metal had rallied to trade at about $1,716 after bouncing off $1,692 earlier in the week. The gold price still seems to be trading...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600
EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 31, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through its ascending channel bottom, signaling that a reversal from its uptrend is due. Price might be in for a quick retest of the former support before gaining traction on its slide. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA, though, so there’s a chance...
GBP/USD Struggles to Hold Slight Intraday Gains, Stands at 1.1670 Level
During Wednesday’s Asian trading session, the GBP/USD currency pair recorded losses from the past week settle around the lows for March 2020. Before ADP Employment Change, the cable pair reacts to better UK data and a drop in the dollar. At 1.1647, the GBP/USD pair hit its worst level...
