Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k

The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets

EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
EUR/CHF Finds Support at the 100-Hour MA After Pullback

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday found support at the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back off current weekly highs. The currency pair also seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s pullback pushed the currency pair off overbought conditions...
EUR/USD Reclaims Parity After Bouncing Off 100-Hour MA

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade above 1.000. However, the currency pair failed to retest the current weekly highs of about 1.0035 after the rebound. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. Friday’s...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 26, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The bullish pressure on the U.S dollar index halted near the high. There is the possibility that the index will form a double top pattern which might lead to a bearish reversal. Nevertheless, the index trend is bullish which means shorting the U.S dollar has a higher risk. If the index trade lowers then traders will wait near the level around 107.50 for a bullish reversal.
AUD/USD Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Data

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest round of US data. The currency pair appears to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the oversold conditions...
EUR/AUD Bearish Correction to 1.4600

EURAUD is trading below a descending trend line connecting the highs since the start of the month. Price looks ready for another test of the resistance, which happens to line up with other inflection points. The trend line coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level that’s near the 1.4600 major...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 31, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through its ascending channel bottom, signaling that a reversal from its uptrend is due. Price might be in for a quick retest of the former support before gaining traction on its slide. The 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA, though, so there’s a chance...
