wvih.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Contraband
A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an investigation into contraband inside...
WLWT 5
Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
wdrb.com
Shelbyville woman sentenced for embezzling funds from employer, lying on tax returns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville woman will spend two and-a-half years in prison for embezzling funds from her employer and lying on her tax returns. Kimberly Jones, 53, was sentenced Monday in federal court. According to court documents, Jones was an office manager for Guardian Retention Systems in Bullitt...
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
3 charged after LMDC intercepts hidden drugs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections have arrested three people in connection to a foiled drug-smuggling plot, using fake legal mail. A woman was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections Friday. Jerry Collins, the director of Metro Correction, said Keanna Decius was arrested on...
Second person faces criminal charges related to Clark County Jail breach
Jordan Parker Sykes, who was incarcerated at the Clark County Jail in October, is facing felony and misdemeanor theft charges.
Wave 3
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
Wave 3
Family member reacts to Jeffersonville funeral home director’s criminal charges
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had 'messed him up'. Updated: 10 hours...
Wave 3
Oldham County police search for man suspected of robbing Prospect Liquors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police officers are searching for a man believed to have robbed Prospect Liquors Friday morning. Around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of US 42 in Prospect on a report of a robbery. Early investigation revealed a white man with a mask...
wdrb.com
2 women sought in connection to Louisville Dollar General fire interviewed, not charged
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two women who were wanted in connection to a fire earlier this month at a Dollar General store in south Louisville have been questioned by investigators and released. They have not been charged in connection with the crime, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper, battalion chief...
WTVQ
New information in investigation of $4 million stolen from the City of Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has released new details in the investigation of $4 million in federal funds stolen from a city account. The money included federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds for Community Action Council. Investigators say someone or a group of people, wire transferred the money into a private bank account.
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
WKYT 27
Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
Wave 3
Arson investigators looking for persons of interest in Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Arson Bureau are looking for persons of interest believed to be involved in a structure fire at the Dollar General in the Auburndale neighborhood near Fairdale. According to the Arson Bureau, on August 21 around 5:00p.m. fire companies were dispatched to the 7400 block...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to woman's murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman in the Portland neighborhood two years ago. David Reinford has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Jefferson County court to the murder of 39-year-old Brittany Deihs. As part of...
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
Louisville judge sets bond for man charged in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 earlier this week appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. A Louisville judge set Thomas Catalina's bond at $250,000 and said, if posted, he would be placed into the home incarceration program. Catalina has...
eaglecountryonline.com
Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit
The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
Officials looking for identity of these subjects in relation to Dollar General fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Safe dispatched fire companies to 7427 3rd Street Rd. on a report of a structure fire at Dollar General on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large working fire. Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of...
