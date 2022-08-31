ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

wvih.com

Woman Charged With Trafficking Contraband

A woman was arrested and charged for trafficking contraband into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections facility. According to Metro Corrections, on August 26 Keanna Decius was arrested and charged with promoting contraband and trafficking in a controlled substance. The arrest was a result of an investigation into contraband inside...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Former KSP trooper convicted by federal jury of weapons misappropriation

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police Lieutenant Colonel has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to misappropriate weapons belonging to the department. KSP says Michael Crawford, 58, was found guilty after evidence at trial showed he conspired with former Scott County coroner John Goble and KSP armorer Mitch Harris to unlawfully misappropriate 21 firearms belonging to KSP.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS11

3 charged after LMDC intercepts hidden drugs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections have arrested three people in connection to a foiled drug-smuggling plot, using fake legal mail. A woman was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections Friday. Jerry Collins, the director of Metro Correction, said Keanna Decius was arrested on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

New information in investigation of $4 million stolen from the City of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington has released new details in the investigation of $4 million in federal funds stolen from a city account. The money included federal rent assistance and transitional housing funds for Community Action Council. Investigators say someone or a group of people, wire transferred the money into a private bank account.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Man found guilty of murder in fiery Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of hitting and killing a homeless man with his car in 2017 during a police chase has been found guilty. According to the Herald Leader, the jury found Nathaniel Harper guilty Wednesday afternoon in the murder of Anthony Tyrone Moore. On August 29,...
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Stolen Vehicle Out of Carroll County Leads to Pursuit

The pursuit traveled through Carroll, Gallatin and Boone counties. (Carroll County, Ky.) - On Friday September 02, 2022 at approximately 1:18 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a call from Carroll County dispatch in reference to a vehicle stolen out of Carroll County. A short time later...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY

