Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple...
LMPD: Fatal shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue. Once on the scene, Fourth Division officers found 25-year-old Daven Metcalf inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS declared Metcalf dead...
Violence in Louisville 'devastating families' through first 8 months of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has surpassed 110 homicides through the first eight months of this year. Community activist Christopher 2X, who supports victims of gun violence with his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers, said there were 10 homicides in August. Another 43 people were wounded by non-fatal gunfire in the month.
3 charged after LMDC intercepts hidden drugs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Corrections have arrested three people in connection to a foiled drug-smuggling plot, using fake legal mail. A woman was charged for using fake legal mail to smuggle narcotics into Metro Corrections Friday. Jerry Collins, the director of Metro Correction, said Keanna Decius was arrested on...
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
LMPD: 15-year-old taken into custody after crashing reported stolen car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 15-year-old was taken into custody Saturday morning after crashing a reported stolen car. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were notified Friday night that a car in the Shelby Park area was reported stolen from Clay Street. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
Armed robbery causes chaos at Jeffersonville High School football game
JEFFERSONVILE, Ind. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game. The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an...
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
2 men show up at hospital with injuries after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Thursday night. According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victims were dropped off at University Hospital with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. They sustained non-life threatening injures, police say. An investigation indicated that...
LMDC becomes only jail in the country with Narcan inside dorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the last couple of years, it seemed like drugs were easier to find inside Louisville’s jail than on the streets. The number of deaths at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, or LMDC, were three times higher than the national average. The jail’s new...
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Man shot and killed in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
Louisville judge sets bond for man charged in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in a fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 earlier this week appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. A Louisville judge set Thomas Catalina's bond at $250,000 and said, if posted, he would be placed into the home incarceration program. Catalina has...
