ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback

The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil Price#Petroleum#Wti Crude#Gas Prices#Linus Business#Business Industry#Rsi#Nfp
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback

NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

US Crude Oil Craters to $92, Erasing Earlier $4 Gain

US crude oil futures erased Monday’s gains, plummeting to $92 a barrel on Tuesday. The October contract cratered on news that Iraq’s energy product would not be touched, despite political turmoil unfolding in the country. There might have also been some profit-taking following the meteoric ascent to kick off the trading week.
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

Crude Oil Finishes August in the Red on Global Recession Fears

Crude oil futures pared their losses in the middle of the trading week, but prices were still notably down in the session. With potential production cuts lingering in the background, investors focused on the US government reporting a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Despite a strong start to the week, US crude has eliminated its gains on global recession fears.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?

EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 26, 2022

EUR/JPY started a bullish movement with strong momentum today after the release of PCE data. However, the pair have not left the 135.00 – 137.40 area yet. If the pair closes inside the range at the end of the day then traders will continue to apply ranging strategies. It might be better to wait for the closing level at the end of the day to determine the pair’s next direction.
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 26, 2022

U.S stock futures slightly lower ahead of Jackson Hole speech. DJIA printed two days of bullish closes before the Jackson Hole speech which might bring the index further upward. Traders and investors seem pricing in a 75 bps rate hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting. If the reactions after the Jackson Hole speech are bullish then we might see temporary movement before further weakness.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets

EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k

The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

200
Followers
6K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy