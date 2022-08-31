Read full article on original website
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Sept. 1, 2022
Natural gas is still trending higher but consolidating around the key support level visible on short-term time frames. Price is testing support at the rising trend line that coincides with the neckline of a small head and shoulders pattern. A break below this support zone, which lines up with the...
WTI Crude Oil Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade at $93
The WTI Crude Oil price on Friday bounced off the trendline support at about $91.09 to trade at about $92.97, momentarily reaching a high of $93.18. The light crude oil price appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The price of oil has now...
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | August 30, 2022
Gold prices move lower in today’s trading session after it managed to print a pin bar pattern yesterday. It seems the bearish movement has more leg toward the $1,680 – $1,700 area. Traders will continue monitor the price movement between $1,680 – $1,700 area and $1,780 – $1,800 area for now.
Gold Price Finds Solid Trendline Support After Pullback
The gold price on Friday found strong trendline support at about $1,734 after pulling back from a session high of $1,755. The price of the yellow metaverse continues to trade within a sharply descending channel in the 60-min chart. The gold price now appears to have plummeted to trade below...
NZD/JPY Range Breakout and Pullback
NZDJPY busted out of its tight short-term range, signaling that further gains are in the cards. the pair is pulling back to the former resistance, which might hold as support. In particular, the top of the range is around the 85.00 major psychological mark, which lines up with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This is also in line with the dynamic support at the moving averages, adding to its strength as a floor.
WTI Crude Oil Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
The WTI crude oil on Friday bounced off the trendline support at $86.11, before finding strong trendline resistance at $89.39. The light crude oil price continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
US Crude Oil Craters to $92, Erasing Earlier $4 Gain
US crude oil futures erased Monday’s gains, plummeting to $92 a barrel on Tuesday. The October contract cratered on news that Iraq’s energy product would not be touched, despite political turmoil unfolding in the country. There might have also been some profit-taking following the meteoric ascent to kick off the trading week.
Crude Oil Finishes August in the Red on Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures pared their losses in the middle of the trading week, but prices were still notably down in the session. With potential production cuts lingering in the background, investors focused on the US government reporting a larger-than-expected supply withdrawal. Despite a strong start to the week, US crude has eliminated its gains on global recession fears.
Natural Gas Keeps Gains Intact As After Another Large US Supply Build
Natural gas futures are holding onto their gains on Thursday after the US government reported a slightly larger-than-expected build in domestic supplies of the so-called bridge fuel. The energy commodity is poised for a weekly loss, although it is still up by triple digits this year. October natural gas futures...
EUR/JPY Bullish Correction to 138.00?
EURJPY is trending higher inside a rising channel on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the resistance and could be due for a pullback to nearby support zones. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where buyers might be waiting to hop in at better prices. The 61.8% level is closest to the channel support around the 137.50 minor psychological mark while the 50% Fib lines up with the 138.00 handle.
Forex Technical Cross Pairs Analysis | August 26, 2022
EUR/JPY started a bullish movement with strong momentum today after the release of PCE data. However, the pair have not left the 135.00 – 137.40 area yet. If the pair closes inside the range at the end of the day then traders will continue to apply ranging strategies. It might be better to wait for the closing level at the end of the day to determine the pair’s next direction.
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 26, 2022
U.S stock futures slightly lower ahead of Jackson Hole speech. DJIA printed two days of bullish closes before the Jackson Hole speech which might bring the index further upward. Traders and investors seem pricing in a 75 bps rate hike in the upcoming FOMC meeting. If the reactions after the Jackson Hole speech are bullish then we might see temporary movement before further weakness.
GBP/USD Falls to New Multi-Year Lows After the US Jobs Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday fell to a new multi-year low of about 1.1510 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now descended to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving...
EUR/CAD Bullish Breakout Targets
EURCAD recently busted through the descending trend line resistance visible on its long-term time frames. Price is completing its retest of the former resistance and might be setting its sights back up. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the potential upside targets. The 38.2% level is around the 1.3200 major psychological...
EUR/CHF Bounces Off the 100-Hour MA to Retest Weekly Highs
The EUR//CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line to trade at about 0.9646. The currency pair has now rallied to retest the current weekly highs after pulling back on Thursday. The pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart....
USD/CAD Completes Channel Breakout to Trade at 1.3025
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward breakout from a descending channel formation. The currency pair now appears to have advanced to trade above the 100-hour moving average line in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains below this week’s highs of about 1.3060 despite...
Bitcoin Completes Downward Breakout to Trade Below $20k
The bitcoin price on Friday fell below $20,000 after completing a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The BTC/USD, however, rejected a retest of the current weekly lows of about $19,650. The bitcoin price has now declined to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average line in the...
Ahead of NFP, Bulls Enter the AUD/USD Market at Weekly Lows
As traders in Asia wait for the US jobs report, AUD/USD falls to its lowest level since mid-July. The Aussie-U.S. dollar pair stopped falling after three days and recently traded at 0.6780-90. Not only did rising US Treasury yields hurt the AUD/USD, but so did China’s problems and data from...
USD/JPY Pulls Back Off Multi-Year Highs to Trim Session Gains
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off the current multi-year highs of about 140.811 to trade at about 140.140 following the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade...
EUR/USD Falls Below 1.0000 as ECB Policymakers Watch Fed, NFP
After a two-week downtrend that reset the yearly low, the EUR/USD currency pair started the week on a sour note, with offers to reset the intraday bottom around 0.9950 at press time. By doing this, the central currency pair has difficulty making sense of the recent hawkish comments from European...
