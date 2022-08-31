ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

The biggest sundae, double the flavors: What to expect from Tom and Jimmy's in Middleboro

By Jon Haglof, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSmBQ_0hc6lXxh00

MIDDLEBORO — Tom and Jimmy’s Ice Cream is coming to Middleboro, with big shoes to fill as the franchise with now three local shops is setting up shop at the former location of Peaceful Meadows on West Grove Street/Route 28.

Middleboro and surrounding communities for months have been buzzing and expressing disappointment over the demise of the longstanding Middleboro Peaceful Meadows location, and fans of the Peaceful Meadows brand can take some comfort the two remaining ice cream shops in Whitman and Plymouth are open and continue to thrive. But the Middleboro location has been shuttered since late last year, citing staffing issues as a major challenge.

Tom and Jimmy’s co-owners and founders former Taunton mayor Tom Hoye and Jim Gracia began negotiations with Peaceful Meadows ownership in the spring, and now opening day is just days away, planned for Sept. 1.

“We're so excited,” said Gracia. “The amount of the feedback on social media, the radio stations and newspapers and online news outlets that have contacted us… because we're taking over this is pretty historic business. It's been year-round ice cream since 1977.

"Taking over something like that is really exciting. We're not Peaceful Meadows, we’re Tom and Jimmy’s, and I'm sure everyone is not gonna be 100 percent thrilled with that. We're just different. We have our own brand, a brand that we’ve built for almost 14 years."

Tom and Jimmy's, he added, will come with a few changes and additions to what the Peaceful Meadows crowd was used to.

"We don't have Peaceful Meadows ice cream. We sell Gifford’s and a couple other varieties. We have soft serve, which they never had, and we have Del’s Frozen Lemonade, which they never had."

"So we're gonna add some different wrinkles to it. We're putting our own spin on it, things that we've found successful at our only two locations over the past 14 years.”

Full staff, huge sundaes

“We stress customer service and we have good portions at reasonable prices,” says Gracia.

According to Gracia, the Tom and Jimmy’s staff is a primary reason for success at the Taunton and West Bridgewater locations, and they’ve been hiring and training new staff in preparation for the Middleboro opening. He reports Tom and Jimmy’s is at full staff across the three locations and ready to go.

“We started this process in May with Peaceful Meadows, so we've known this was coming down the block for awhile. We've been fortunate enough to do our hiring through the course of the summer at our other two locations. We've been overstaffed at both locations waiting for this."

The staff includes a half-dozen or so season employees, with Deanna Duncan taking a lead as manager of the Middleboro location. Duncan was manager for opening day in West Bridgewater three years ago, and is looking forward to welcoming crowds on Sept. 1.

Gracia credits the staff with assuring quality products and service across the seasons.

“A lot of our staff have careers and families, and they still continue to come back every season. We're very fortunate for that, and they're able to pass on their customer service and the knowledge to the next generation of Tom and Jimmy's employees. We're truly blessed and wouldn’t be where we were without our employees. It’s one of the big reasons we can do this, we continue to expand.

Old favorite is back:Mimi's Diner replaces Taunton staple Off Broadway — Here's what's new and what's staying

The signature sundaes, like The Jimmy and T Hoye, are one of Tom and Jimmy’s most popular offerings.

“We have the biggest sundae you'll find,” Gracia said. “We have six different signature sundaes and they are served in 32-ounce, one-quart cup. So it’s three scoops of ice cream with whatever toppings come with that signature sundae... you know, peanut butter or peanut butter cups or brownie or cookie sundae with a homemade brownie or chocolate chip cookie.

“Our signature sundaes, we sell an extreme amount of those. So that's a big thing that we're known for.”

The menu lists 55 flavors, plus soft serve, plus Del’s Frozen Lemonade.

“I think Peaceful Meadows had maybe 27 or 28. So we'll double the amount of flavors that they had.”

Tom and Jimmy’s sells Gifford’s Ice Cream, made in Maine and sold all around New England.

Gracia’s favorite is mint chocolate chip.

“It’s great, creamy ice cream. We have had a lot of success with them.”

Left? Or right?

The local Dairy Queen just up the road on East Grove Street was alone in the Route 28 ice cream market for a quick minute, but the arrival of Tom and Jimmy’s brings back the good old days of having two good options for ice cream close enough together to potentially stir emotions and haunt the ice cream lover with pangs of indecision.

Gracia welcomes the friendly competition, and says there is a lot room for local ice cream shops in ice-cream-crazy New England, and having more good ice cream right up the street is reason to stay sharp.

“If you don't have else anything around you, you can really slack off and not worry about things. But when you know you have competitors and ice cream shops popping up here and there, you have to stay on your game.

“The majority of people like ice cream, and that's a good thing. In New England we consume the most ice cream of any area in the country, so there's plenty of room for all of us. And I know Dairy Queen does a great job over there, so we're just happy to have an opportunity to be in the area with them."

The transformation at the new Tom and Jimmy’s Middleboro location is complete and staff was busy stocking the freezers and shelves this week. It’s a new look with the Tom and Jimmy’s pink and white color scheme, and the new road sign is in place.

“They were black and white, we're pink and white. We painted the whole building with pink and white.”

Hiring uproar:Taunton appoints new city clerk, but not without controversy

Everybody loves ice cream

"It's a fun business,” Gracia said. “If you're not in a good mood while you’re getting ice cream, there's something wrong.

"And we just wanna make sure when you leave you still have that smile on your face, that you’re having a good customer service experience and that you get an ice cream that you really enjoy. There are a lot of options out there for ice cream and your dollar.”

Taunton Daily Gazette staff writer Jon Haglof can be reached at jhaglof@tauntongazette.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
FUN 107

Big Value Outlet’s Coin-Operated Horse Will Remain on the SouthCoast

For weeks, we have been wondering where the legendary coin-operated horse in front of Big Value Outlet was going to end up. Hundreds if not thousands of little butts have taken a joy ride on the horse in front of the Dartmouth store over the decades. So, it makes sense that so many people want to know what's going to happen with the pony when Big Value officially closes.
DARTMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Plymouth, MA
City
Taunton, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Maine State
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
everettleader.com

Because Of Port Area Restrictions, Revolution Stadium Not A Slam Dunk

No one in their right mind from Everett would consider keeping the waterfront across from the Encore Casino and Hotel a polluted, industrial wasteland as it is today, as opposed to a Revolution soccer stadium and expanded development of entertainment venues along the Everett shoreline. However there is something called...
EVERETT, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Dartmouth (MA)

One of the largest towns by area in Massachusetts, Dartmouth is on the state’s South Coast and sits next door to the famous old whaling port, New Bedford. Sparsely populated, Dartmouth comprises a series of historic villages, set amid farmland, vineyards, marshlands and woods. In the south, on Buzzards Bay, the town has a maritime feel, with its yacht clubs and commercial fishing communities.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sundae#Food Stall Info#New England#Food Drink
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA
FUN 107

How the New Bedford Hurricane Barrier Came to Be

Hurricane Carol rammed Southern New England head-on on August 31, 1954. After first making landfall on Long Island, New York, Carol roared into coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island and is considered one of the worst tropical cyclones to strike those states. Carol made landfall near Old Saybrook, Connecticut as a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Reveals the Cost of Joining the MBTA

Mayor Jon Mitchell is urging voters to support a question on November's ballot that would have New Bedford become a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) community. Voters must vote to join the MBTA before South Coast Rail can chug into town as planned next year. Mitchell tells me he was...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved black bear

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic animals. Toby, the New Bedford zoo’s 23-year-old black bear, passed away after battling a variety of age-related illnesses. Veterinary staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Toby after his quality of life began to decline […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Brick Fest Live, which features life-size LEGO models, to come to Massachusetts in October

Calling all LEGO fans. Brick Fest Live is heading to Massachusetts. “Founded by a LEGO-loving Dad, Chad Collins, and inspired by his own children’s love of LEGO, Brick Fest Live allows families to enjoy mind‐blowing creations from all over the world made entirely of this timeless toy,” the Washington State Fair wrote about the event last month.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
898
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy