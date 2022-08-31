ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Can the Venice Film Festival Relaunch the Art House Movie Business?

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eqjaf_0hc6lVCF00

This year’s Cannes Film Festival marked the return of the theatrical blockbuster.

Following their Croisette premieres, Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis helped reignite the post-COVID box office. The former has earned $1.4 billion worldwide, including more than $700 million domestically. Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is nowhere near that level, but with a $145 million domestic haul and a $270 million worldwide gross to date, it clearly shows the popcorn-munching crowd was hungry to return to cinemas, at least for big-budget studio releases with plenty of wiz-bang and razzle-dazzle.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Can Venice give the indie industry a similar push? The Venice Film Festival, which opens on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and runs through Sept. 10, kicks off the fall film season, traditionally the strongest quarter for “speciality” movies and art house fare. Venice’s 2022 lineup has plenty to appeal to indie audiences, from Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale with Brendan Fraser and Johanna Hogg’s Tilda Swinton-starrer The Eternal Daughter , both A24 releases, to Neon’s Sackler family documentary The Beauty and the Bloodshed from Oscar winner Laura Poitras and Walter Hill’s Western Dead for A Dollar featuring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe, which Quiver Distribution is releasing stateside.

The studios’ specialty labels are also well-represented, with Sony Pictures Classics using Venice to premiere both Florian Zeller’s The Father follow-up The Son and Oliver Hermanus’ 1950s period drama Living with Bill Nighy; Fox’s Searchlight presenting The Banshees of Inisherin from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri director Martin McDonagh; and Universal label Focus Features bringing Todd Field TÁR with Cate Blanchett and Mark Strong to the Lido red carpet.

“Venice will be the big test, Venice and then what comes after in September and October,” says Andrea Occhipinti, CEO of Lucky Red, one of Italy’s leading independent distributors. “It will be the big test to see if art house audiences are ready to come back to theaters or if they are still scared, or have just gotten lazy and prefer to stay home on the couch.”

Art house fans tend to skew older and, initially, there was speculation that the more vulnerable senior population would be less keen to rush back to cinemas with the COVID pandemic still raging. There has been some anecdotal evidence of this. Most of this year’s box office hits have targeted a younger demographic, whether it’s Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru ($350 million domestic, $830 million worldwide), Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 ($191 million/$402 million) or the Disney and Marvel titles Thor: Love and Thunder ($740 million worldwide to date) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million).

It’s been a different story on the indie circuit, where specialty dramas, period rom-coms and high-concept, low-budget thrillers have mainly failed to pull in audiences in significant numbers. Diane Keaton body swap comedy Mack & Rita , released by Gravitas Ventures, earned just $2 million, while Bleecker Street’s period rom-com Mr Malcolm’s List $1.9 million. Alex Garland’s Men and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future , both Cannes titles, made $7.5 million and $2.4 million for A24 and Neon, respectively. Even The Northman , Robert Eggers’ hotly-anticipated Viking epic starring Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, struggled, landing at $34 million domestic and $64 million worldwide, despite the backing of Universal’s specialty arm Focus Features and its juggernaut publicity department.

“The COVID risk is higher for old people, and they aren’t fully back at theaters yet, [so] art house/prestige films are still suffering and box office is down probably by 30 to 40 percent,” notes Meri Koyama, head of sales for Japanese studio Shochiku, which is screening the Kei Ishikawa-directed thriller A Man in Venice’s Horizons sidebar, as well as a restored version of Yasujirô Ozu’s 1948 masterpiece A Hen in the Wind in Venice Classics.

Koyama says the only art house title in Japan to pull in older viewers so far was Plan 75 . Chie Hayakawa’s dystopian drama, a Cannes title, imagines a fictional government program that encourages Japanese senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized. Plan 75 has grossed just over $2 million in Japan to date.

Stateside, the only genuine indie hit since theaters reopened has been A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once , which has grossed close to $70 million in North America and nearly $100 million worldwide. But much of its success could be traced to its playing to non-art house audiences, with A24 cleverly marketing the Michelle Yeoh-starrer as Marvel blockbuster-adjacent, filled with special effects and superpowers and with a multiverse-style plot that even Dr. Strange would feel at home in.

Everything Everywhere All at Once did not play like an art house film at all,” notes one U.S. distribution exec familiar with the A24 release. “It was much broader, drawing in younger audiences and families.”

But, the exec notes, the success of Top Gun: Maverick shows that older audiences are coming back to theaters. “You don’t get to [$700 million domestic] without the older demographic,” she says. “It’s hard to tell how healthy the art house market is right now because, since theaters reopened, we haven’t had many of those real prestige, art house titles available.”

Which makes Venice all the more important as a bellwether for the indie business. Cannes proved that big festivals can still provide a launchpad for tentpole titles. In Venice (and at the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off Sept. 8), we will see if A-list fests can continue to do the same for art house movies.

“I think it is still important to launch art house films at prestigious festivals,” says Chizu Ogiya, general manager of acquisitions at Japanese distribution giant Gaga. “It sheds a light on small but great films that are not blockbusters, and [for the audience] works like a quality guarantee.”

Patrick Brzeski in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?

Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Festival Audience Gives Cate Blanchett’s Performance in ‘Tar’ a Six-Minute Standing Ovation

Even before anyone had seen Cate Blanchett’s starring turn in Todd Field’s Tár, there was awards buzz around her performance. The role — which sees Blanchett playing the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra — was tipped, sight unseen, to be the one to win the actress her third Oscar. More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Europe's Film Industry Is Backing Ukraine in the Culture War With RussiaWalter Hill on 'The Warriors,' 'Aliens' Sequels With Sigourney Weaver and What All Those '48 Hours' Buddy Comedy Ripoffs...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘L’Immensita’ Review: Penelope Cruz Wows Again in Turbulent Italian Family Drama

A tender, intensely personal portrait of dysfunctional family in 1970s Rome, Italian director Emanuele Crialese’s L’Immensita covers a lot of distance indeed. Internationally, it’s bound to draw attention for Penelope Cruz’s wrenching performance as Clara, an unhappily married mother of three coping with mental health issues. (Cruz is suddenly everywhere all at once, appearing not just in this competitor for the Golden Lion in Venice, but also on the Lido as a player in out-of-competition feature On the Fringe.) Closer to home, the film is sure to generate press over the fact that Crialese just came out publicly as a trans...
MOVIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hermanus
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Willem Dafoe
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Art#Ne Maverick#The Eternal Daughter#Neon
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Vincent Gil death: Mad Max’s Nightrider dies aged 83

Mad Max star Vincent Gil has died aged 83.The Australian actor was best known for playing The Nightrider in the original 1979 film.Gil’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his co-star Paul Johnstone, who played Cundalini. No cause of death was given.Sharing a recent photo of the pair embracing, Johnstone wrote: “Sadly, it is true… Vince Gil has left us. He’s been very frail for quite some time and mercifully no longer needs to be constrained by his mortal form.”He continued: “My fondest memory of Vince will be during our wonderful tour of Japan for MMCon 2015....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Stars We've Lost in 2022

The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy