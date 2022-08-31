Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
New mental health counselors for students in middle, junior high and high school at one school district in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — West Valley School District has two new mental health counselors this 2022 school year. One-third of high school students said they struggled with mental health in 2021, according to the CDC. The new high school mental health counselor, Aadriana Hernandez, said her main goal is eliminate...
nbcrightnow.com
State Care-a-van to host vaccine clinics in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Care-a-van will host community vaccination clinics at the Supermex El Pueblo Market during weekends in September. Anyone getting their first or second dose can receive a $50 gift card. The clinics will be from 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays and from...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima sunfair parade seeking entries
YAKIMA, Wash.- The 61st annual Sunfair Parade returns to Yakima Avenue on September, 24th. Sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, the parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of 16th and Yakima Avenue. It will travel down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. Community entries for the parade are...
Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick
#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
Wildfire from Franklin County burns into Adams County near Washtucna
WASHTUCNA, Wash. — A wildfire that burned from Franklin County into Adams County near Washtucna is now put out. The fire burned northeast of town. The Franklin County Fire Department and the Adams County Fire Departments assisted in putting out the fire. The fire burned almost 3.5 square miles. People did not need to evacuate the fire burning near Highway...
FOX 11 and 41
Ride-along with a police officer enforcing unlawful homeless encampments in Yakima; Clean City Program
YAKIMA, Wash. — In just the first six months of 2022, the Clean City Program cleaned more than 2,200 graffiti incidents, cleaned 87 tons of garbage and removed 800 grocery carts from streets. The program worked with Yakima police officers to enforce unlawful homeless encampments. The city invested more...
nbcrightnow.com
Former mobile ATM manager charged with stealing $75K
RICHLAND, Wash. - A former Richland credit union employee has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM, according to Richland Police Department Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Suspicious activity was noticed at a HAPO Credit Union in October 2021. It wasn't until January 2022 that RPD was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
nbcrightnow.com
Maverick casinos giving away school supplies today
WASHINGTON STATE.- To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today. 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM
RICHLAND, Wash. – A former employee of HAPO Community Credit Union is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly taking more than $75,000 in cash from ATM machines that she was in charge of monitoring. In a document filed by Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller, 40-year-old Meaghan Brooks is accused of first-degree theft for a major economic offense with...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
nbcrightnow.com
Runway at Richland airport closed next week
RICHLAND, Wash.- Starting Tuesday, September, 6th, runway 8-26 will be closed at the Richland Airport for electrical work. An electrical contractor will be working at the intersection of runways. In addition to runway 8-26 being closed, runway 1-19 will be shortened 2,065 feet. The Port of Benton encourages everyone to...
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
Finley brush fire spreads to 10 vehicles parked in a remote yard
FINLEY, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County rushed to the scene of a brush fire that spread to several cars stationed in a remote lot on Wednesday morning. According to a social media notice shared by Benton County Fire District #1, crews were sent to a reported brush fire off Bowles Road in Finley at 8:48 a.m. on August...
