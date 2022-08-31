ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, WA

State Care-a-van to host vaccine clinics in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Care-a-van will host community vaccination clinics at the Supermex El Pueblo Market during weekends in September. Anyone getting their first or second dose can receive a $50 gift card. The clinics will be from 2-6 p.m. on Saturdays and from...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima sunfair parade seeking entries

YAKIMA, Wash.- The 61st annual Sunfair Parade returns to Yakima Avenue on September, 24th. Sponsored by Yakima Federal Savings and Loan, the parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of 16th and Yakima Avenue. It will travel down Yakima Avenue to Naches Avenue. Community entries for the parade are...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police Search For Parents, Child Found Alone Overnight In Kennewick

#UPDATE Childs Parents have been found. See below. 6:08 am. I was woken up just after 3 am this morning by Kennewick police knocking on my door. They had found a 2-3 year old male child near my house and were trying to find the parents. I told them I would try and get the word out as soon as they post info on their Facebook page. As of now (5:30am), they have still not found the home of this little boy.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Former mobile ATM manager charged with stealing $75K

RICHLAND, Wash. - A former Richland credit union employee has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from an ATM, according to Richland Police Department Lieutenant Damon Jansen. Suspicious activity was noticed at a HAPO Credit Union in October 2021. It wasn't until January 2022 that RPD was...
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Maverick casinos giving away school supplies today

WASHINGTON STATE.- To celebrate the start of a new school year and to support students in need, Maverick Cares is hosting its annual Back-To-School event today. 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, snacks, and tickets for local activities will be handed out at 11 Maverick gaming locations across the state, including Pasco and Yakima, from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, August, 31st.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded

A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
MABTON, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former HAPO employee accused of stealing $75,460 from credit union’s ATM

BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
92.9 The Bull

Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
YAKIMA, WA
KATU.com

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Runway at Richland airport closed next week

RICHLAND, Wash.- Starting Tuesday, September, 6th, runway 8-26 will be closed at the Richland Airport for electrical work. An electrical contractor will be working at the intersection of runways. In addition to runway 8-26 being closed, runway 1-19 will be shortened 2,065 feet. The Port of Benton encourages everyone to...
RICHLAND, WA

