CORNELL DEE HENDERSON
Cornell Dee Henderson, 61, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A full obituary will be updated here as it becomes available.
Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas returns to exclusive design conference in Jackson for second year
Last year, Pocatello artist Ashley Delonas reached new heights in her career when she was accepted to an exclusive design show and sold her masterpiece — a 50-pound, five-panel stained glass antler chandelier named “Ascend” — for five digits. That helped set her professional life off in a different direction, and she’s hoping for a repeat this year. The Western Design Exhibit and Sale is held each year in Jackson,...
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
Small-town star Sanchez realizes her pro soccer dream
“Maria Sanchez, bending the ball for Daly, look at that delivery from Sanchez! And it’s a diving header for Rachel Daly – spectacular! Sanchez for Daly!” If you google Maria Sanchez, you’ll find lots of video highlights like the one described above. The former American Falls and Idaho State University star is shining in her role as a left winger for the Houston Dash, the second-place team in the current National Women’s Soccer League standings. Sanchez is tied for the team lead with four assists,...
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
Hundreds of acres scorched, Interstate 15 temporarily shut down as wildfires take toll on Southeast Idaho
The Interstate 15 corridor through Southeast Idaho saw several wildfires on Thursday and Friday that scorched hundreds of acres. A blaze that ignited along Interstate 15 on Malad Summit around 5 p.m. Friday resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for about 30 minutes. On Thursday the wildfires near McCammon burned so close to homes that firefighting aircraft were called in to successfully stop the flames. ...
Idaho State Journal
A political charade
Let's visit an inconvenient fact, one incorrectly relayed to the Idaho State Journal by city officials and misrepresented in the city of Pocatello's Aug. 29 press release. Fact: Three members of the City Council — Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens — announced their resignations on Aug. 19, 2022, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
Multiple brush fires burning along Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three brush fires are burning along Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello. The blazes were reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in south Pocatello and have resulted in the partial blockage of the freeway's southbound lanes between the South Fifth Avenue and Portneuf area exits. The fires have also caused Pocatello police to shut down the South Valley Connector. We have received no reports that the brush fires have thus far resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures. Motorists should avoid Interstate 15 in south Pocatello until firefighters have the blazes under control. Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fires.
HS football scores 9/2: Highland falls to Skyline, Poky rolls over Ridgevue
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello 61, Ridgevue 12 In his first game back from injury, Poky quarterback Dre Contreras completed 15 of 23 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ryken Echo Hawk carried 11 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyson Beckles posted 11 carries for 50 yards and two scores. ...
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office," police said. Schvaneveldt has been booked into the Caribou County Jail on $350,000 bond. Soda Springs police said, "The affidavits for the arrest have been sealed by 6th District Magistrate Judge D. Cousins pending a court hearing on the matter. At this time, the investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to release any further information." Police said Schvaneveldt was the Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach until this summer when the Soda Springs School District did not renew his contract.
Firefighters knock down four wildfires that scorched 600 acres in Southeast Idaho
Several East Idaho fire departments worked to extinguish four wildfires that collectively scorched approximately 600 acres in the McCammon and Inkom areas Thursday evening. The four fires were initially reported just after 5 p.m. Thursday. One fire was reported in the median of Interstate 15 near Jensen Road between Inkom and Arimo, another broke out north of Inkom near Sorelle Road, what firefighters are calling the Middle Fire ignited about two miles north of McCammon and another blaze named the Crystal Fire was reported east...
Firefighting jets deployed to stop spread of flames after wildfires ignite in Inkom, McCammon areas
Firefighters with help from air tankers are battling multiple wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported along Interstate 15 and Highway 30 around 5 p.m. Thursday and several local fire departments have responded to the blazes. It appears that the biggest wildfires are in the McCammon area, where large firefighting jets are dropping retardant to stop the spread of the flames. ...
