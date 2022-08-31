ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale Star

Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos

Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
Glendale Star

Risas Dental and Braces gives back to community

Risas Dental and Braces is once again offering free dental treatments for the community through its annual Labor of Love event slated for Monday, Sept. 5. Among its 22 participating locations, Risas Dental has 13 locations in the Valley and another two in Tucson. The four-hour event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
