columbiagorgenews.com
Hood River County Sheriff: Be prepared when enjoying the outdoors
HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail. This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats. There...
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
“Pixieland,” a local amusement park of a bygone era, revisited in new documentary
This weekend you can revisit what was once a very popular family destination on the Oregon Coast.
Growing wildfires prompt upgrade in PNW’s preparedness level
Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city
Demetryus Bright recently took a job with the Portland Timbers as an account executive and moved his family from Ohio to Portland, hoping to escape the rampant gun violence. But after four months, his wife already wants their family to leave.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Coalition Receives $41 Million In Federal Funding To Promote Massive Timber’ For Housing
The White House announced Friday that a large infusion of government funding will be given to a nonprofit in Oregon that is working to provide affordable housing and grow the state’s forestry business. The Mass Timber Coalition, an organization led by the Port of Portland and made up of...
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
WWEEK
Benson Hotel Loses Large Corporate Customer Scared Off by Downtown Portland Conditions
In another blow to Portland’s struggling downtown, the Benson Hotel has lost a recurring corporate contract for 300 rooms a month because of “safety issues,” and the hotel’s owner is mulling a lawsuit against the city, according to an email obtained by WW. “The city is...
KXL
Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away
It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
focushillsboro.com
The KKK’s Campaign To Close Catholic Schools In Oregon! What’s The Aftermath?
In the 1920s, The Ku Klux Klan in Oregon concentrated on prohibiting private schools and enjoyed electoral success in the process. Oregon was 98% white when the reconstituted Ku Klux Klan emerged here a century ago and became the dominant force in state politics. Only 1,556 Black people lived in...
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Portland saw hottest month on record in August. September’s outlook isn’t much better
August was the hottest month in Portland's history, records show.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Chronicle
Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting
Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
Portland’s Louis Vuitton store stiffs city, Multnomah County on local tax bill, lawsuit claims
Sacré bleu! One of the world’s largest luxury brands — and a target of widespread looting during a downtown Portland riot — is shortchanging the city and Multnomah County on taxes, court records allege. Louis Vuitton owes the pair of governments a combined $42,000 after the...
Air quality advisory issued for Willamette Valley
Moderate air-quality conditions will be possible around Portland today as wildfire smoke settles into the Willamette Valley from the Rum Creek Fire burning in Josephine County.
