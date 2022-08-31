ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River County, OR

The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Feckless Ted Wheeler May Be Trying To Whine Portland’s High Crime Away

It it didn’t leave so many people dead in the streets of Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s pathetic whining would actually be kinda funny. Yesterday, the Mayor of the 25th biggest city in America begged fellow commissioners and his own police chief to “stop talking” about the shortage of officers that leaves Portlandia awash in violent crime and homicides.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

The KKK’s Campaign To Close Catholic Schools In Oregon! What’s The Aftermath?

In the 1920s, The Ku Klux Klan in Oregon concentrated on prohibiting private schools and enjoyed electoral success in the process. Oregon was 98% white when the reconstituted Ku Klux Klan emerged here a century ago and became the dominant force in state politics. Only 1,556 Black people lived in...
Chronicle

Washington Men Swept Up in Oregon Child Predator Sting

Washington County sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man and a Washougal man Thursday in connection with an Oregon undercover child predator sting. Undercover officers posed on a variety of social media platforms as underage boys and girls. The five men who were arrested allegedly contacted the investigators, who they believed to be children, online and offered to meet for sex, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon. When they arrived to meet the children, they found the officers instead and were arrested.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

