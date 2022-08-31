Read full article on original website
Hood River County Sheriff: Be prepared when enjoying the outdoors
HOOD RIVER — On Aug. 25, the Hood River Crag Rats were called to assist Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on a technical recovery of a fallen hiker below a cliff on Angel’s Rest Trail. This marked the 49th mission of 2022 for Hood River Crag Rats. There...
A first look at Raven’s Manor’s special spooky events
Southwest First Avenue and Oak Street, the manor is holding a Fright Night Aerial show on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls
Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
Pamplin Media Group
Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire
North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support
Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Pastor tired of people using North Portland church property as personal dumping ground
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church sits at the corner of North Fiske and Drew Street in North Portland. Craig Brown has been pastor for about seven years. "I love the church because it's what I consider a family-oriented church," he said. "There are a lot of legacy families here."
WWEEK
Should Portland Bring Back the Poorhouse?
What was the deal with “the poorhouse,” where the indigent were housed back in the day? I know it was supposed to be terrible and inhumane, but at least our forebears were providing housing, which is more than we seem able to do. Should we bring it back? —Fartful Dodger.
Readers respond: Camps are dangerous
Lauren Armony of Sisters of the Road opposes Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s order clearing homeless people from school zones, and argues that unhoused people are “not inherently dangerous.” (“Portland works quickly to remove homeless camps near schools,” Aug. 24). I agree that not all homeless people are inherently dangerous, but I do believe that a significant percentage of them are in fact dangerous. More importantly, homeless encampments, with their garbage, filth, and drug needles, are indeed inherently dangerous. I support the order removing these inherently dangerous encampments from school routes.
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'
Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
Pamplin Media Group
HISTORY: Summers in Southeast; What we did then, to beat the heat
This month Dana Beck explores what previous generations of Southeast residents did to beat summer heat. Since, in retirement, I now live fulltime on the northern Oregon Coast, I notice that when temperatures in Portland get too hot to bear, people head to the Oregon beaches. It's not uncommon to see Highway 101 inundated with campers, trailers, cars, and motorcycles — traveling to and from state parks, beach waysides, and viewpoints, to escape the heat in the big city. Autos are lined up bumper to bumper along the highway near every hiking trail. This mad dash to the beach made me visit the archives to find what Southeast Portlanders did during early years — back when only a few people owned a vehicle, or could afford the luxury of spending a week at the beach.
Five years later: What the Columbia Gorge looks like since the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Five years ago, a teenage boy playing with fireworks ignited a wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge that burned more than 48,000 acres, an area nearly the size of Salem and Eugene combined, over the course of three months and left a long-lasting mark on one of the most popular outdoor recreation areas in the Pacific Northwest.
KATU.com
Deputies rescue lost, scared dog along I-84 in Columbia Gorge
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies rescued a lost black Labrador along Interstate 84 on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said they took reports of a lost dog along I-84 near milepost 23 at the View Point turnoff. They say the scared dog ran from deputies, but they managed to lure...
Channel 6000
Meteorological fall is knocking on the door
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s getting close to that time of the year when we are transitioning from that warm and sunny summer weather to a slightly crisp and, at times, cloudy fall sky. We are officially starting meteorological fall on Thursday. You may be thinking that it...
Michelle's Love, a local non-profit, helps mother of four diagnosed with cancer move, pay rent
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This summer Veronica Sandoval Arriaga got an unexpected and traumatizing diagnosis. She had breast cancer, and would need to undergo surgery to remove it. This, she said, on top of a tough couple of years for her family. "To be very honest with you, I have...
WWEEK
Snag a Free Cake on Sept. 1 at All Nothing Bundt Cakes Locations in the Portland Metro Area
Sex and the City made the boutique bakery cupcake all the rage. Doughnuts took off a few years later, thanks to enhanced artistry and Pinterest-inspired wedding walls of the ringed treat. And it was only a matter of time before the macaron became the darling of Instagram. But what of...
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
Bear caught, relocated after being spotted in Vancouver
The bear spotted wandering the streets of east Vancouver earlier this week has been caught and released into a more suitable habitat, wildlife officials said Thursday.
