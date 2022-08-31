ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County Week 3 football previews

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 4 days ago
Ravenna (1-1) at Roosevelt (1-1)

The latest edition of Portage County's famed rivalry pits a Ravens team fresh off Joe Callihan's first victory against a Rough Riders team coming off a tough loss at CVCA, which included an injury to senior WR/DB Donovan Daetwyler, who was so brilliant in his team's Week 1 win over Firestone.

Last week, Roosevelt took on a CVCA team that liked to keep it on the ground, led by star RB Kyle Snider, and it will probably be a similar challenge for the Rough Riders' defense in Week 3, as the Ravens have been running the ball a ton (38 times against Howland in Week 2), led by speedy Pavel Henderson.

Field (1-1) at Rootstown (2-0)

If it wasn't for the biggest rivalry in Portage County sports, this might be the game of the week between two local teams that have impressed mightily in the early going. Rootstown senior running back Cody Coontz scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns last week to lead his team's comeback from 10 down and now has a staggering seven touchdowns through two contests.

This was very nearly a battle between 2-0 teams if Field's two-point conversion at the end of its Week 1 clash with Mogadore wasn't ruled just short of the end zone. Nevertheless, the Falcons have impressed as much as any local team, whether it's nearly upsetting the Wildcats or last week's dominant performance against Southeast, in which Braxton Baumberger completed 8-of-10 passes, five to Garit Greene for 91 yards, and also ran for 50 as part of Field's 224 rushing yards on the night.

Warren JFK (2-0) at Garfield (2-0)

Eagles-G-Men would be another fine candidate for game of the week as star quarterback Caleb Hadley and a Warren JFK offense that has put up 81 points through two weeks goes against linebacker Keegan Sell and a stingy Garfield defense that has yielded just 19 combined points over a pair of wins.

The G-Men have been plenty productive on offense as well, turning 89 carries into 517 yards, with Sell hitting the century mark in Week 1 and Jesse Grace repeating the feat in Week 2.

Aurora (1-1) at Twinsburg (1-1)

The Greenmen go from facing deadly Riverside dual-threat quarterback Mikey Maloney to another quarterback on the rise in Twinsburg's Joey Pollock, as the sophomore completed 21-of-32 passes for 239 yards in a thrilling Week 1 win over Copley. All told, the Tigers racked up 79 points against Copley and Willoughby South.

Of course, the Greenmen have their own lethal offense, scoring 59 points over the first two weeks, led by stellar dual-threat QB Matt Geier, who ran for the century mark in last week's loss to the Beavers.

Struthers (1-1) at Streetsboro (1-1)

QB Colby Benjamin had a breakout performance for the Rockets in their Week 2 victory over West Geauga, completing 7-of-9 passes for 103 yards and turning 17 carries into 104 yards. Tack on Preston Hopperton, who turned 14 carries into 69 yards and three scores, and Streetsboro has a loaded backfield looking to capitalize against a Wildcats team that yielded 351 rushing yards to Geneva last week.

Struthers, which enters Quinn Field looking to avenge a 56-14 loss to Streetsboro last season, graduated QB Dylan Greenwood, but has a solid senior core led by Tyler Sanchez (584 rushing yards, 6 touchdowns in 2021), Chaz Ekoniak and versatile threat Alec Grzyb.

Manchester (0-2) at Mogadore (2-0)

The Wildcats chase a 3-0 start, not to mention revenge for last year's 28-14 Panthers victory.

Manchester was outscored 68-28 in its first two games, losses to Carrollton and Sandy Valley, but has gotten a strong start from RB Caleb Youngman, who is averaging 120.5 yards a game. Tack on Mogadore's Mason Williams, who rushed for 153 yards in Week 1 against Field and added a 77-yard rushing touchdown in Week 2 and this should be heck of a battle between talented ground games.

Champion (0-2) at Southeast (1-1)

The Pirates' three-game homestand continues against a Golden Flashes team that is far better than its record as Champion nearly beat Rootstown Friday after falling to a very tough Warren JFK team in Week 1. The Rovers learned the hard way just how dangerous Golden Flashes QB Joey Fell can be as he passed for 231 yards and ran for 105 (on just 14 carries). Fell and Champion seek to avenge last year's overtime loss to Southeast, while the Pirates look to bounce back from a Week 2 setback against Field.

Crestwood (1-1) at Chippewa (0-2)

After struggling against a stout Rovers' line in Week 1, the Red Devils got their run game going in Week 2, with 36 carries for 229 yards, including a dominant performance from Nate Blasiole (25 carries, 176 yards). Crestwood will hope for a repeat against a Chippewa team that yielded 200 rushing yards to Hawken's Doninic Johnson last week. The Chipps will no doubt look to run the ball, too, with Isaiah Radebaugh and Hayden Alexander both putting up strong rushing totals in Week 1.

Waterloo (1-1) at Malvern (2-0)

Waterloo RB Jayden Hakin has been raking (to steal a baseball term) the first two weeks of the season, especially in Week 2 when he scored four times (three rushing) and turned 18 carries into 170 yards. Now, Hakin and the Vikings seek revenge against a Hornets team that beat them 51-16 a season ago.

On the other sideline, KJ Wafler has proven to be an intriguing weapon for Malvern, with a 75-yard punt return to the house and a trick-play touchdown snag last week, marking his third touchdown reception of the young season. One thing to watch for the Hornets is who is at quarterback after sophomore Jared Witherow left last week's game with a wrist injury and was replaced by junior Dylan Phillips.

