Newark, OH

Briefs: Newark police warn of warrant scam phone calls

By The Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
Newark police warn of warrant scam phone calls

Newark Division of Police is warning residents of scam phone calls telling someone they have a warrant.

The agency said they will not call a person if they have a warrant, nor will they ask anyone to pay a fine over the phone or with gift cards.

Anyone who thinks they may have a warrant are asked to go to Newark Division of Police during normal business hours to check.

Blackhand Gorge trail portion to close for repairs

Public access to the Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve will be restricted from mile marker three west to the Brushy Fork parking area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The agency said the portion of the trail will close beginning Aug. 31 for them to make repairs and stabilize the streambank of the Licking River. The trail and parking area are expected to re-open in mid-November or once repairs are complete. All other preserve trails will remain open.

Annual event for suicide prevention set for September

Mental Health America of Licking County will hold a walk and candlelight vigil to remember those lost to suicide at 6 p.m. Sept. 6.

The event is sponsored by MHA, Licking County LOSS Team, Licking County Suicide Prevention Coalition and Mental Health & Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties. In addition to the walk and vigil event, MHA's Suicide Prevention program will have tables set up at the Canal Market 5-7 p.m. will resources and crafts.

The walk is set to begin and end at the Canal Market Pavilion. T-shirts are free while supplies last. There will be information on suicide prevention, a time for people to share their experiences, candles and a biodegradable balloon launch to honor family members, friends and loved ones who have died by suicide. Anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide is welcome to bring a photo to honor their memory.

For more information, visit MHALC.org.

Par Excellence board meets

The Par Excellence Academy Elementary Board will meet on Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at 1350 Granville Road, Newark. Call the school for more information at 740-344-7279.

NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court […]
GROVEPORT, OH
peakofohio.com

Driver and passenger arrested on drug charges in Russells Point

A driver and a passenger were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Russells Point just after 10 o’clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were on patrol in the area of 33 and State Route 708 when they observed a vehicle fail to stop while making a right hand turn, ignoring a traffic control device.
RUSSELLS POINT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two people were arrested following a pursuit in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding the suspect who fled from law enforcement during the early morning hours on Thursday. Deputies located a dirt bike traveling along Trego Creek Road near route 23 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ashville Dozens Of People Reporting Car Break-ins Overnight

Ashville – Ashville police are currently investigating dozens of cars that were broken into overnight in Ashville. Most residents have said that the break-ins occurred in the area of Austin woods and Aston Village around 3 to 4 am on Friday but people surrounding the area have reported it also.
ASHVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

A Multiple Agency Search Warrant ends with the Arrest of Three Drug Suspects in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–An early morning, multi-agency search warrant netted illegal drugs and the arrest of three suspects. According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, Investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force (CODE) from the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department executed a search warrant early Wednesday(Aug.31) morning.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested for second time in Groveport football game shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for a second time in connection to a shooting during a high school football game in Groveport, after posting bond on original charges earlier this week. James Keys, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident, Groveport Police shared on Facebook. Officers also recovered four handguns […]
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Car, Vehicle has Left the Scene in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Laurelville Couple Arrested After Bruises Found on Children

HOCKING – On Tuesday, August 30th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office received information on a severe case of child abuse. The information was given to a School Resource Officer from a concerned and very vigilant elementary school employee. Detectives, with assistance from the South-Central Ohio Job & Family...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Sheriff Vehicle Collides with Deer on US-23

Pickaway – a crash occured around 9 pm last night on US-23 when a Pickaway County sheriff patrol vehilce and a deer collided. Accoridng to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office the unit was heading Northbound on US-23 in the area of Deer creek when a six-point buck ran out of some tall growth and into the roadway. The deer ran into the path of the vehilce and struck the front right side of the vehicle disabling it.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Who Was Found Guilty in Pickaway County Court this Week?

Pickaway – Courts were busy this week, the following are people who appeared in court week of 8/31/22. Roxanne I. Levan, 28 Tarlton-Adelphi Rd. Theft G 12 months in prison (suspended) $4, 220.00 restitution, 3 years. community control, 6 months as. STAR CBCF. Joseph A. Miller 30 Nicholas Dr.,
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
