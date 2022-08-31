Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
KTAR.com
SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson
PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
AZFamily
Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
AZFamily
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
ABC 15 News
Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm
Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
KTAR.com
Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms
PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
oucampus.org
900 S. 94th St #1167
Via De Cielo "RESORT STYLE LIVING" Chandler - Perfect Chandler location!! 2 Master suites, open great room, balcony, attached 2 car garage, black kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, tile & carpet throughout, washer/dryer included, Don't miss out on this spectacular home!. Gated Community, Community Playground & Pool. PLEASE CALL: Kelly Harrell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona warned of scorching temperatures
Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
citysuntimes.com
Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend
Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
momcollective.com
Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide
You’ve made it through the grueling days of summer, and now you are ready to enjoy some amazing rooftop or patio dining as we head toward all those months where we remember why we live in Phoenix. To celebrate making it to the other side of another summer, here’s a Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide!
AZFamily
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident
Only 14 of Phoenix’s 29 city pools were open this summer due to an ongoing lifeguard shortage. The dozens of hours of training necessary to become certified makes hiring lifeguards more difficult. Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Arizona's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)
Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Tempe criticized for pushing out homeless living in the Salt River bed due to unsafe conditions
TEMPE, Ariz. - Homeless living at the riverbed by Tempe Town Lake are being forced to leave as the city calls the conditions in that area unhealthy and unsafe. The city is going to start citing for trespassing on Sept. 1. There's been some criticism about the plan, but city...
AZFamily
Circle K offering 40 cent gas discount Thursday at select locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Circle K convenience store chain will be offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday for Circle K Fuel Day. More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating to help folks fill up before Labor Day weekend.
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
Crash leaves 1 dead, closes I-10 eastbound at 16th Street in Phoenix
I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street after a serious crash Friday morning. Air15 video shows several miles of backup in the area and traffic at a standstill around 9:30 a.m.
L.A. Weekly
Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]
40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
AZFamily
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
Family of five hurt in overnight car crash in north Phoenix
Two young children are seriously hurt after an overnight car crash on Carefree Highway just east of Interstate 17.
Comments / 0