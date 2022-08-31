ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Creek, AZ

KTAR.com

SR 87 pavement replacement to affect traffic between Phoenix and Payson

PHOENIX — A pavement replacement project on State Route 87 south of Payson will restrict lanes and delay travel to and from the Valley and the White Mountains, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced. The $3.9 million project, which aims to extend the life of the roadway and provide...
PAYSON, AZ
AZFamily

Flames rip through mobile homes at factory in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are battling a fire that heavily damaged mobile homes at a factory in Goodyear on Friday night. Aerials from the chopper show several homes damaged and crews still battling the flames near Litchfield and Yuma roads. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area

The owners of the home were on vacation at Lake Powell when the fire happened, according to neighbors. Lightning strikes caused a home to catch fire in Queen Creek Thursday night. A smelly situation in Scottsdale. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST. |. Heavy rains, wind cause downed...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Southeast Valley home destroyed by lightning-caused fire during monsoon storm

Pinal County officials are investigating an overnight house fire that started during strong lightning storms in the Queen Creek/San Tan Valley area. Lightning reportedly struck a home's roof near Hunt Highway and Empire Boulevard around 10:30 Thursday night. ABC15 received multiple videos showing flames erupting from the home. On Friday...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms

PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

900 S. 94th St #1167

Via De Cielo "RESORT STYLE LIVING" Chandler - Perfect Chandler location!! 2 Master suites, open great room, balcony, attached 2 car garage, black kitchen appliances, two-tone paint, tile & carpet throughout, washer/dryer included, Don't miss out on this spectacular home!. Gated Community, Community Playground & Pool. PLEASE CALL: Kelly Harrell...
CHANDLER, AZ
Brenna Temple

Arizona warned of scorching temperatures

Today the National Weather Service (NWS) released an excessive heat warning for Arizona this next week. "Thunderstorm activity will decrease substantially through [this] holiday weekend as much drier air filters into the region. Heat will become a greater concern with the warmest lower elevation communities occasionally flirting with afternoon highs of 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for many lower desert locations through the middle of next week."
ARIZONA STATE
citysuntimes.com

Things to do: 'Grill at The Mill' in Queen Creek this Labor Day weekend

Queen Creek Olive Mill's Di Oliva will be open this Labor Day weekend for "Grill at The Mill" specials Sept. 3-5. Enjoy games and live music in the grove while sipping on cold beers and chilled wines all day and eating grilled-inspired menu items like the Prickly Pear Pulled Pork or Coratina Muffuletta Burger and more under the misters in Di Oliva.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
momcollective.com

Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide

You’ve made it through the grueling days of summer, and now you are ready to enjoy some amazing rooftop or patio dining as we head toward all those months where we remember why we live in Phoenix. To celebrate making it to the other side of another summer, here’s a Phoenix Patio and Rooftop Dining Guide!
PHOENIX, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Gilbert, AZ (Photos & Free Maps)

Gilbert is a small town in Maricopa County, Arizona southeast of Phoenix, and is home to many excellent restaurants. Some of the many best restaurants in Gilbert include everything from barbecue to seafood restaurants and brewing houses to burger joints. When in this area, make plans to stop by and...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Justin Manning Killed in Motorcycle Crash on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

40-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Accident on Broadway Road. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway Road and 32nd Street. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle and motorcycle collided in the area. First responders arrived to the scene and located the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
PHOENIX, AZ

