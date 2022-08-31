ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Regional Farmers Market

A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)

Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
SKANEATELES, NY
Tompkins County, NY
ithaca.com

Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed

Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
News Channel 34

Molinaro looks ahead to general election

NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Congressional Candidate Marc Molinaro is out meeting with voters in the new 19th District as he prepares for the general election. Molinaro declared his candidacy last September, although the district lines and his potential opponents have changed several times since then. Last week, Molinaro lost a special election to […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

