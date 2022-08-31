Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Regional Farmers Market
A trip to the Broome County Regional Farmers Market is a great way to get out and connect with others in the community. The market is free to attend and contains many local vendors and farmers, each with unique produce and products to buy. The Broome County Regional Farmers Market...
Steuben County comprehensive plan process now underway
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The first countywide comprehensive plan in Steuben County’s history is now underway, and the county is looking for public input for the roadmap to the County’s future. Comprehensive plans, also known as general plans or master plans, develop a process that determines community goals and presents a vision for the […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over $100 million announced for Southern Tier battery manufacturing hub
The Southern Tier has always been known for its manufacturing roots, but like many regions, jobs and factories have left the area and there hasn’t been a lot of good news, really, for decades. Now, thanks to a $67.3 million grant and an additional $50 million from the state,...
State-level 40-hour overtime threshold is a raw deal for NY farms (Guest Opinion by Marcus Richards)
Marcus Richards is a dairy farmer at Elmer Richards and Sons Dairy farm, in Skaneateles. The labor shortage that farms face is significant, and the situation will only be exacerbated if the overtime threshold is lowered below 60 hours. However, there is a viable solution that I urge elected leaders to consider. A solution that will support farmers, farmworkers, and consumers.
Binghamton Gas Prices are Higher Than The New York State and National Average
So I keep hearing that gas prices are finally below the four-dollar mark. Well, that's good news, even if it's still way too high for what we should be paying. But, when I pull up to my go-to gas station, I'm still paying about $4.20 for regular unleaded gasoline. So what's up with that?
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
localsyr.com
Golf club kitchen fails its health inspection with two critical violations: August 14-20
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection report for restaurants checked during the week of August 14 to August 20, 2022. Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus failed its health inspection with two critical violations and five other violations. The two critical violations were related to...
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
ithaca.com
Adam Law Retires After 28 Years at IthacaMed
Adam Law, who has been treating patients in Ithaca since 1994, is closing his IthacaMed practice and transitioning its primary care, women’s health and endocrinology patient care to Cayuga Medical Associates (CMA). Dr. Law joined CMA, Sept. 1 to oversee a four-month transition of his patients to CMA and...
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Josh Riley prepares for general election
Democratic Congressional candidate Josh Riley is criss-crossing the new 19th district, buoyed by his strong showing in last week's primary.
Traffic alert: Crash closes all lanes of Interstate 481 North in Oswego County
Phoenix, N.Y. — All lanes of Interstate 481 North are closed after a vehicle crash near Phoenix, according to the state Department of Transportation. The lane closure started at 3:55 near Exit 13 to County Route 57A (Schroeppel), according to a traffic alert. The closure is expected to last...
Molinaro looks ahead to general election
NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Congressional Candidate Marc Molinaro is out meeting with voters in the new 19th District as he prepares for the general election. Molinaro declared his candidacy last September, although the district lines and his potential opponents have changed several times since then. Last week, Molinaro lost a special election to […]
80th anniversary of Whitney Point lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers paid a visit to a local reservoir to check in on a long standing project.
