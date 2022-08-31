Read full article on original website
Friday Sports: High school Friday Night Lights begin for the season
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The first football Friday night of the high school season was Friday with a handful of games. We start with Section 3 Class A football from Carthage as the Comets hosted the Watertown Cyclones. The Comets get on the board first when Josh Bigelow takes...
C-NS football pulls away to opening win over Horseheads
HORSEHEADS – Far from home, and far from the vast attention it will no doubt draw the rest of this fall as it goes after a fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team got the start it wanted. The Northstars got all of its points in the first three quarters […]
Solvay, Westhill win football openers; West Genesee edged by Whitesboro
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only one play kept a trio of area football teams from a clean sweep of season-opening games on Friday night. , attempting to go for victory in the last seconds of its game at Whitesboro, could not quite pull it off and took a 27-26 defeat to the Warriors.
How many fans were in attendance for Syracuse’s win against Louisville?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first group Syracuse football coach Dino Babers mentioned when he got to the microphone Saturday night didn’t include any of his players. “Really proud of Otto’s Army,” Babers said, calling out the SU students. “The noise level was through the roof, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville
The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
NY man who cycled across America settles down in this city: ‘Smoother transition than I thought’
Bob Barnes, the man who cycled to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year, is already planning his next journey. Barnes, 52, of Syracuse, New York, rode his bicycle a total of 16,661 miles across the country in 359 days. After following his journey, Fox News Digital spoke with...
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies will cut online tuition in half for local healthcare workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University’s College of Professional Studies is cutting online tuition in half for local health care workers, billing the discount as an appreciation for the industry’s work during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also smart business, a way to tap into a substantial segment of the...
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
Three arrested amid chaotic confrontation between police and Syracuse residents
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police announced three arrests following a chaotic encounter with Syracuse residents on the West Side Wednesday evening. The arrests include a 15-year-old on gun charges and two bystanders. Shortly before 7 p.m., at least a dozen officers flooded the 300 block of Richmond Avenue after...
Syracuse Police Say Goodbye to Retiring Detective
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department is saying goodbye to one of its veterans....
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)
When great Ithaca concerts are discussed, all some people want to talk about was the Grateful Dead show at Barton Hall on May 8, 1977. There have even been books written about that show. But I challenge its status as Ithaca’s ultimate Rock show, because I’ve seen shows at Barton Hall (Worst Show Ever: The Cars in 1979) and I question that much great music ever happened inside a gymnasium.
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Update 11:40 a.m.: Firefighters arrived at the building two minutes after the sheriff’s office helicopter confirmed the vacant building was on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. They were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the building, which was...
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed
Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
