Dryden, NY

Friday Sports: High school Friday Night Lights begin for the season

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The first football Friday night of the high school season was Friday with a handful of games. We start with Section 3 Class A football from Carthage as the Comets hosted the Watertown Cyclones. The Comets get on the board first when Josh Bigelow takes...
Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville

The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
Man shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s North Side early Friday morning, police said. Around 2:04 a.m., police received reports of at least two shots being fired in the 1300 block of Butternut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. Shortly...
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022

Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
Ithaca’s Greatest Rock Concerts (Other Than The Grateful Dead At Barton Hall)

When great Ithaca concerts are discussed, all some people want to talk about was the Grateful Dead show at Barton Hall on May 8, 1977. There have even been books written about that show. But I challenge its status as Ithaca’s ultimate Rock show, because I’ve seen shows at Barton Hall (Worst Show Ever: The Cars in 1979) and I question that much great music ever happened inside a gymnasium.
Baby revived by Syracuse police detective after mom cries for help

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police detective helped revive an unresponsive baby on Syracuse’s West Side on Thursday night, police said. Detective Arthur Phillips and other officers were investigating a car chase shortly before 11 p.m. that ended near Richmond Avenue and Lakeview Avenue when they heard a loud noise from a nearby vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
A New Mom and Pop Bakery Opens in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Honeyduke Confections, a new mom and pop allergen-friendly bakery, has opened in Elmira. The bakery sells homemade baked goods, breakfast items, sweets and more. The co-owners said this is where everything is made from scratch, with love. “We're more than just a sugar shop,” said co-owner...
cortlandvoice.com

Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed

Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
CORTLAND, NY

