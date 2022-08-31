Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Section IV Football Scores and Highlights (Forks, Tioga and Binghamton)
Here are your scores from around Section IV football this Saturday, September 3rd:. Chenango Forks vs. O'Neill (Sec. 9): Forks wins by a final of 26-13. Blue Devils trailed 13-12 heading into the 4th quarter, and iced it with their second score of the half to start off 1-0. Binghamton...
Big turnout for Waverly Game Day
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season in style on Saturday. The first Waverly Game Day was held in downtown Waverly on Saturday as the Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season. A parade of Waverly athletes was held on Broad Street in front of a big crowd. The event […]
Solvay, Westhill win football openers; West Genesee edged by Whitesboro
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Only one play kept a trio of area football teams from a clean sweep of season-opening games on Friday night. , attempting to go for victory in the last seconds of its game at Whitesboro, could not quite pull it off and took a 27-26 defeat to the Warriors.
saintsathletics.com
Saints Shutout by Endicott in Season Opener
Ryan Watson and Victor Gamberoni each recorded double-digit tackles, but the St. Lawrence University football team was shutout by Endicott, 27-0, in its season opener on Saturday, September 3 at Leckonby Stadium. Watson finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for the loss for 17 yards and one forced fumble, while...
Owego falls to Burke Catholic in season opener
The Owego Indians welcomed in the Burke Catholic Eagles of Section IX in a Week 0 contest.
C-NS football pulls away to opening win over Horseheads
HORSEHEADS – Far from home, and far from the vast attention it will no doubt draw the rest of this fall as it goes after a fifth consecutive Section III Class AA championship, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team got the start it wanted. The Northstars got all of its points in the first three quarters […]
Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule – 9/2/2022
Here is the Section IV Scoreboard and Schedule for September 2, 2022 and for the remainder of Week 0 in football.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville
The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
Could it happen again? There are some similarities between SU football’s magical 1987 team and this year’s
I have placed myself in a strange predicament this week. I am tasked with writing about the past by way of events that have yet to take place. On Saturday night the Syracuse Orange Football team take the field against Louisville to begin the university’s 133rd season on the gridiron.
Garrett Shrader: A rebel and team mechanic thinks he has the tools to fix Syracuse’s broken offense (video)
Indian Trail, N.C. — Peeling crawfish and sipping water on the back deck of his house in North Carolina, Garrett Shrader explains what happened before his game-winning heroics last year at Virginia Tech. With 5 seconds left before halftime, coach Dino Babers tried to send in the kicker. Shrader,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
owegopennysaver.com
US Open National Championships at Champion Speedway September 3-4
One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 3 and 4, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer. This year’s Championship series is...
Watkins Glen prepares for Grand Prix Festival
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Hundreds of Mustangs and other classic cars will roll into Watkins Glen on Friday, September 9 2022, to run in the annual Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival.
WETM
Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
Visions opens new branch in Vestal
Visions Federal Credit Union has moved branch operations from the Town Square Mall into a newly constructed building at 2421 Vestal Parkway East.
Binghamton Native Works to Bring Faster Internet Service to City
A company founded by a Seton Catholic Central High School graduate is working to expand its broadband internet service in the Binghamton area. Mark Murphy, who was born and raised in the city, founded Greenlight Networks more than a decade ago. In recent months, Greenlight crews have been installing high-speed...
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
Republican Zach Winn mounts longshot bid for Ithaca Mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Running on the Republican ticket for local office in the notoriously liberal City of Ithaca can be called a long shot. A less charitable definition would be political suicide. Republicans barely make up more than 6% of the registered voters in the city, but Zach Winn stands under...
iheartoswego.com
Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022
Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
