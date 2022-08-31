ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

WETM 18 News

Big turnout for Waverly Game Day

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season in style on Saturday. The first Waverly Game Day was held in downtown Waverly on Saturday as the Wolverines kicked off their fall sports season. A parade of Waverly athletes was held on Broad Street in front of a big crowd. The event […]
WAVERLY, NY
saintsathletics.com

Saints Shutout by Endicott in Season Opener

Ryan Watson and Victor Gamberoni each recorded double-digit tackles, but the St. Lawrence University football team was shutout by Endicott, 27-0, in its season opener on Saturday, September 3 at Leckonby Stadium. Watson finished with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for the loss for 17 yards and one forced fumble, while...
CANTON, NY
Lansing, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Norwich Dominates in Season Opener Against Sherburne-Earlville

The Norwich Purple Tornado didn't waste any time getting their 2022-23 season off to a hot start. They lead 35-0 over Sherburne-Earlville at the end of the 1st quarter and won by a final score of 69-0, to begin their season 1-0. The Purple Tornado scored two rushing touchdowns on...
NORWICH, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
FULTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

US Open National Championships at Champion Speedway September 3-4

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 3 and 4, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer. This year’s Championship series is...
OWEGO, NY
WETM

Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Shane M. Butler – August 26, 2022

Shane M. Butler, 39 of Fulton passed away Friday unexpectedly. He was born in Oswego and was son of Tammy Carvey and the late Dale K. Butler. In addition to his mother he is survived by his fiancé Tammy Kenyon, three daughters Alexis Carr, Jasmine Butler and Lillian, two brothers Ron Recore and Dale Butler, Jr. both of Oswego, one stepsister Star Hughes of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY

