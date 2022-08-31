There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 15 HOURS AGO