Post Register
Staff vacancies cause issues for Idaho Falls-area schools
Local districts are struggling to fill staff positions in many of their schools due to a lack of applicants and a string of resignations. While Bonneville Joint School District 93 has only two teaching positions open, one of which was vacated when a mathematics teacher asked to be released from their contract, the district has around 75 classified staff openings.
Post Register
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
Post Register
Accountable To You
There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blackfoot finishes strong in win against Madison
REXBURG -- It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday's matchup. But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
