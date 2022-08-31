ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Post Register

Staff vacancies cause issues for Idaho Falls-area schools

Local districts are struggling to fill staff positions in many of their schools due to a lack of applicants and a string of resignations. While Bonneville Joint School District 93 has only two teaching positions open, one of which was vacated when a mathematics teacher asked to be released from their contract, the district has around 75 classified staff openings.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings

The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Accountable To You

There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

