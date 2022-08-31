The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since August 18th or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact IFPD by calling 208-529-1200.

