Lee Stockdale’s new book, Gorilla, launches at Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library on September 13

Nestled in the beautiful scenic foothills of Mill Spring in Western North Carolina lies a hidden gem: Pavillon Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Center. Its roots go back to 1997 when Gilles and Liliane Desjardins manifested their personal mission to create a world-class, nonprofit treatment center. Flash forward 26 years, and Pavillon remains driven by their model of patient recovery, rather than profits, with effective, proprietary treatment programs tailored to each individual patient to meet their individual SUD challenges for long-term recovery. A nationally and industry-recognized leadership team and CEO, and a deep interest in each patient’s long-term recovery, result in above-average success rates.

MILL SPRING, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO