Lee Stockdale’s new book, Gorilla, launches at Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library on September 13

Tryon Daily Bulletin
Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine
Tryon– Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine, 93, of Tryon, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Martha Schellenger Swanson and the wife of the late Raymond Leonard Costine. Sally is a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church. She...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dolores “Dee” Maria Egan
Columbus– Dolores “Dee” Maria Egan peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 28, 2022, at age 70. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Egan; children:...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pavillon Substance Use Disorder Center celebrates 26 years
Nestled in the beautiful scenic foothills of Mill Spring in Western North Carolina lies a hidden gem: Pavillon Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Center. Its roots go back to 1997 when Gilles and Liliane Desjardins manifested their personal mission to create a world-class, nonprofit treatment center. Flash forward 26 years, and Pavillon remains driven by their model of patient recovery, rather than profits, with effective, proprietary treatment programs tailored to each individual patient to meet their individual SUD challenges for long-term recovery. A nationally and industry-recognized leadership team and CEO, and a deep interest in each patient’s long-term recovery, result in above-average success rates.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Helen Lynch Hudson
Tryon– Helen Lynch Hudson of Tryon, NC passed on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Charter Senior Living in Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at St Luke’s CME Church in Tryon. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Good Shepherd cemetery.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Check out a “library of things” with your library card
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! What can a Polk County Public Libraries library card get you? A lot more than just books! Did you know there is an extensive “Library of Things” available? Here are just a few of the items you can check out. Board Games.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Free bluegrass concert, ceremony in honor of 9/11 set for next weekend
In honor of the September 11 tragedy, an event will be held at the Veterans Park in Columbus on September 10. The event begins at 5 p.m. and will include a special memorial tribute service, in honor of the heroes of 9/11, from Columbus Fire Cheif Tony Preister. Following the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
A foot in the doorway?
Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Study shows Polk County ranks fifth in the state for stretching Social Security income
POLK COUNTY––According to a study by SmartAsset on where Social Security benefits will cover the highest portion of post-tax living expenses, Polk County ranked fifth out of all North Carolina counties. Steve Sabato at SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company that publishes articles, guides, reviews, calculators, and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Wolverines hope to rebound against Falcons in TV tilt
Polk County is taking a dog-like approach to last week’s loss to Christ School. “It’s one of those FIDO games,” said Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis. “You rectify the mistakes, but you forget it and drive on. Go on to the next game and don’t perseverate on it.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Fourth-quarter flurry lifts West Henderson past Polk County
The WMYA-TV crew huddled in the G.M. Tennant Stadium press box early Friday evening and bemoaned the first two contests on their 2022 broadcast schedule. “We’ve had running clocks in both games,” someone noted. “This one should be much more exciting.”. TV wish, granted. A long, warm...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County District Court results
In Polk County District Court on Aug. 3, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 133 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Richard Harold Adams was convicted of level 5 driving while impaired and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Adams was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation, 24 hours of community service, a $90 fine and court costs.
