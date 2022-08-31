ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Lee Stockdale’s new book, Gorilla, launches at Asheville’s Pack Memorial Library on September 13

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine

Tryon– Sara “Sally” Swanson Costine, 93, of Tryon, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Martha Schellenger Swanson and the wife of the late Raymond Leonard Costine. Sally is a member of Tryon Presbyterian Church. She...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dolores “Dee” Maria Egan

Columbus– Dolores “Dee” Maria Egan peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Dee was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 28, 2022, at age 70. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Egan; children:...
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Pavillon Substance Use Disorder Center celebrates 26 years

Nestled in the beautiful scenic foothills of Mill Spring in Western North Carolina lies a hidden gem: Pavillon Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Center. Its roots go back to 1997 when Gilles and Liliane Desjardins manifested their personal mission to create a world-class, nonprofit treatment center. Flash forward 26 years, and Pavillon remains driven by their model of patient recovery, rather than profits, with effective, proprietary treatment programs tailored to each individual patient to meet their individual SUD challenges for long-term recovery. A nationally and industry-recognized leadership team and CEO, and a deep interest in each patient’s long-term recovery, result in above-average success rates.
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Helen Lynch Hudson

Tryon– Helen Lynch Hudson of Tryon, NC passed on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Charter Senior Living in Charlotte, NC. The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at St Luke’s CME Church in Tryon. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. The interment will be in Good Shepherd cemetery.
TRYON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Check out a “library of things” with your library card

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month! What can a Polk County Public Libraries library card get you? A lot more than just books! Did you know there is an extensive “Library of Things” available? Here are just a few of the items you can check out. Board Games.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

A foot in the doorway?

Save Hwy 9 group worried state has bigger plans for rural roadway. Community members opposed to the state’s plans to widen a 2.7-mile stretch of Hwy. 9 in Polk County say they have more questions than answers about the NCDOT’s reasons for pursuing the $12.2 million project. Over...
POLK COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Wolverines hope to rebound against Falcons in TV tilt

Polk County is taking a dog-like approach to last week’s loss to Christ School. “It’s one of those FIDO games,” said Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis. “You rectify the mistakes, but you forget it and drive on. Go on to the next game and don’t perseverate on it.”
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Fourth-quarter flurry lifts West Henderson past Polk County

The WMYA-TV crew huddled in the G.M. Tennant Stadium press box early Friday evening and bemoaned the first two contests on their 2022 broadcast schedule. “We’ve had running clocks in both games,” someone noted. “This one should be much more exciting.”. TV wish, granted. A long, warm...
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County District Court results

In Polk County District Court on Aug. 3, 2022 with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 133 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Richard Harold Adams was convicted of level 5 driving while impaired and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Adams was sentenced to 12 months supervised probation, 24 hours of community service, a $90 fine and court costs.
POLK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy