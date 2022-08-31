Read full article on original website
Post Register
Ball, Danny
Danny Leroy Ball, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 27, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was under the care of Enhabit Hospice. Danny was born January 31, 1949, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Arthur I. Ball and Bonnie May Rapp Ball. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On January 18, 1987, he married Carol Lee Griggs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Danny and Carol made their home in Idaho Falls, where Danny owned and operated his own truck and worked for Idaho Asphalt. He was a member of Eagles for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, Hot Rods, good Scotch, camping, and was a loving family man! Danny is survived by his wife, Carol Lee Ball of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Lisa (Joe Felde) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darrell (Shannon) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, DaNae (Dana Hennis) Ware of Kuna, ID; son, Jason (Tammy) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Darin (Kim) Beasley of Winchendon, MA; sister, Diane (Mark) Schwartzenberger of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Doug (Liza) Ball of Ammon, ID; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Bonnie Ball; sister, Deawn Marshall; son, Jason Deway; grandsons, Jeff Felde and Kyle Summers. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Fielding Memorial Park. A gathering will be held after the service from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge (635 Hemmert Avenue). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Danny 1/31/1949 - 8/27/2022Leroy Ball.
Staff vacancies cause issues for Idaho Falls-area schools
Local districts are struggling to fill staff positions in many of their schools due to a lack of applicants and a string of resignations. While Bonneville Joint School District 93 has only two teaching positions open, one of which was vacated when a mathematics teacher asked to be released from their contract, the district has around 75 classified staff openings.
Accountable To You
There was an error in the Democratic column by Miranda Marquit, Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee chair, which appeared Friday, Sept. 2. Marquit said she was looking at withholding tables instead of tax tables, resulting in incorrect tax calculations, and when figuring in the Idaho standard deduction, plus the $5,000 exemption, the flat tax would presumably result in lower taxes in the bracket used for her comparison.
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
Idaho Falls Police seek help finding runaway teen
The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since August 18th or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact IFPD by calling 208-529-1200.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Blackfoot finishes strong in win against Madison
REXBURG -- It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday's matchup. But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
