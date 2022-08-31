Jackson, Mississippi, mayor says he hopes water service can be restored this week, as residents endure lines for bottles

Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
After 6 days of misery, FEMA director says it's too early to say when Jackson, Mississippi, residents will have clean running water
For almost a week, thousands of residents in Mississippi's capital haven't had enough water to flush their toilets. Nor enough water to fight fires. Or even enough clean running water to safely brush their teeth. Yet six days after a major failure at a water treatment plant, it is still...
Comments / 0