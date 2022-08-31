Read full article on original website
No 10 spending £130,000 of public money scrutinising Partygate inquiry
MP criticises media stories saying advice undermines inquiry into claims PM misled parliament
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak make final bids to impress Tory members before new PM is chosen – UK politics live
At the final leadership hustings, the two candidates have one last opportunity to sell themselves to Tory members
Unions call for Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over plans to change workers’ rights
Frontrunner to become next PM reportedly considering review of protections including 48-hour working week
Sturgeon to set emergency budget two weeks after new PM's plan
The Scottish government will set out an emergency budget within two weeks of the new prime minister's fiscal plan, the first minister has said. Liz Truss is the pollster's favourite to become the next Tory leader and UK prime minster. The new leader will take office on Tuesday, the same...
Boris Johnson is handing his successor an economic 'catastrophe'
Across the United Kingdom, businesses and households are warning that they won't make it through the winter without help from the government. That sets up enormous challenges for the incoming prime minister, who will be announced this week.
Tories planning to lose next general election, Labour’s Wes Streeting says
Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, has accused the Conservatives of planning to lose the next general election. Streeting said he was confident Labour would win when the country next goes to the polls. Speaking before the new Conservative leader and prime minister is announced on Monday, Streeting told...
Conor Murphy says Stormont will have no one at wheel if executive not restored
Stormont's institutions will be "left with no-one at the wheel" if an executive is not restored by the end of October, Conor Murphy has said. The Sinn Féin finance minister was speaking after party leaders met with the head of the civil service on Thursday. The DUP withdrew from...
Six arrested after Extinction Rebellion protest inside British parliament
LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - London police arrested six individuals after the Extinction Rebellion environmental group staged a protest inside Britain's parliament on Friday, while it was not in session, gluing themselves around the speaker's chair.
Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign
Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business
As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
Campaigners Want Us To Have Four More Bank Holidays A Year
Last bank holiday until Christmas – yes, really. Workers in England and Wales typically get eight or nine public holidays a year, while workers in Scotland get nine or 10, depending on when New Year falls in the calendar. Workers in Northern Ireland typically get nine or 10, too.
'Difficult decisions' as inflation increases Shropshire Council deficit
A council said inflation and a growing demand for services were to blame for a predicted multimillion-pound overspend. Shropshire Council said there would be "difficult decisions" to take in order to make necessary savings. Its overspend figure of £4.1m was a "best case scenario" it said, and costs could be...
