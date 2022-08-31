ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Sturgeon to set emergency budget two weeks after new PM's plan

The Scottish government will set out an emergency budget within two weeks of the new prime minister's fiscal plan, the first minister has said. Liz Truss is the pollster's favourite to become the next Tory leader and UK prime minster. The new leader will take office on Tuesday, the same...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign

Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business

As the summer drew to a close, Chris Jowsey’s reserves of Geordie good humour evaporated and he finally ran out of patience. The boss of the 1,000-strong pub chain Admiral Taverns, along with fellow industry leaders, had been sounding the alarm for months about the energy crisis hurtling towards small businesses like a freight train, calling on ministers to come up with a plan.
ECONOMY
Refinery29

Campaigners Want Us To Have Four More Bank Holidays A Year

Last bank holiday until Christmas – yes, really. Workers in England and Wales typically get eight or nine public holidays a year, while workers in Scotland get nine or 10, depending on when New Year falls in the calendar. Workers in Northern Ireland typically get nine or 10, too.
U.K.
BBC

'Difficult decisions' as inflation increases Shropshire Council deficit

A council said inflation and a growing demand for services were to blame for a predicted multimillion-pound overspend. Shropshire Council said there would be "difficult decisions" to take in order to make necessary savings. Its overspend figure of £4.1m was a "best case scenario" it said, and costs could be...
BUSINESS

