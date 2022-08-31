Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Sandwiches Past and Present at Grotto
You’ve likely had your last dollop of blue-green Chicago relish in Humboldt for a while, as Chicago Dog House has left the building — specifically the one formerly occupied by Deo’s in Henderson Center (428 Grotto St., Eureka). But the spot didn’t remain vacant long. Paula Harris has lately opened Grotto there, with a stacked list of sandwiches and wraps.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:44 p.m.] Two Alarm Fire at a Home on Woodland in Eureka
A single story wood home caught on fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way off Myrtle Avenue east of Eureka about 2:15 p.m. The first reports indicate that flames were seem coming from the home. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather...
kymkemp.com
Learn About Plant and Marsh Ecology on a Tour of the Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 10. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex grows to 40,768 acres, containment drops
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex has grown a little over 1,000 acres today and containment has dropped by one percent, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. In the SRNF evening update, Six Rivers Agency Administrator Merv George Jr. said recent smoky conditions over the...
kymkemp.com
$10K in Grant Money Available to Humboldt County Artists
Humboldt County artists and craftspeople are encouraged to submit grant applications for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award, which includes $10,000 in funding for four recipients. Each fall, local artists can apply for the award — sponsored by Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — by submitting examples...
kymkemp.com
Holding Space: Remembering Those Who Are Lost Due to Suicide and Working to Prevent the Loss of Others
In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Calvin Olbert Hamblin, 1930-2022
Calvin Olbert Hamblin was born in Durango, Colorado in 1930 to Elsie and Calvin Hamblin. They settled in Humboldt County, where Calvin grew up. As a young boy he ran the streets of Fortuna, where his mother worked as a nurse in the old Fortuna Hospital. From there they moved to Eureka, where Calvin continued to grow up on Everding Street until after high school. He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War.
North Coast Journal
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
kymkemp.com
Here’s a Look at Some of the Art Showing at This Friday’s ‘Arts! Arcata’
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during 2nd Friday Arts! Arcata September 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We want to Welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature music as well as some local vendors!
krcrtv.com
Humboldt Bay Fire crews knock down structure fire on B Street in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt Bay Fire crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire that broke out this evening at 5 p.m. on B Street in Eureka. Police, fire and emergency services were on scene to extinguish the flames and assist people fleeing the home. There was significant...
kymkemp.com
CDFW Announces Angling Closure for Lower Klamath River
Due to dramatically increased harvest rates of Chinook salmon above the Highway 101 bridge, the recreational fishing quota for the Lower Klamath River will be imminently met. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Lower Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below the Highway 96 Bridge near Weitchpec for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
North Coast Journal
This Land Is Their Land
Editor's note: The following was written and submitted in response to last week's cover story, "Broken Trust." Most of us know that what we call Humboldt Bay was part of the territory of the Wiyot people. And most us of know of the terrible mass killing that occurred in 1860 on what was called Indian Island. But most of us do not know much more about the Wiyots and what has happened to their homeland over time. Here is part of that story.
kymkemp.com
Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks
About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
North Coast Journal
Yes, They Are Racist. What Now?
Progress often provokes a vicious response from those who wish to maintain the status quo. Much as the election of this country's first Black president fueled the retaliatory rage of right wing white supremacists, leading to Trump's election and an increase in racist attacks, it is clear that the progress this community has made toward acknowledging the Wiyot peoples' rightful place on this land and in leadership is now provoking the anger of those who have become accustomed to holding power for generations — namely, wealthy landowners and developers.
kymkemp.com
YouTube Creator Rides Humboldt County Rail on Homemade Rail Cart in Real Life Minecraft
Minecraft fans have another outlet for their video game passion. A YouTube channel follows the creator, TechWizard, as they attempt to clear achievements from the Minecraft video game in real life. The video, Real Life Minecraft – “On a Rail” Achievement shows the creator clearing the Minecraft “On a Rail”...
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
