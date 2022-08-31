Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
City Council Now Accepting Applications for Membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District Advisory Commitee
Notice is hereby given that the City Council is accepting applications for membership on the Fortuna Business Improvement District (FBID) Advisory Committee. Appointments to be made by the City Council as soon as possible. To qualify for membership on the FBID Advisory Committee, a person must be 18 year of...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Public Record Fees Are ‘Wage Warfare’ on Local Residents—Letter to the Editor
kymkemp.com
$10K in Grant Money Available to Humboldt County Artists
Humboldt County artists and craftspeople are encouraged to submit grant applications for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award, which includes $10,000 in funding for four recipients. Each fall, local artists can apply for the award — sponsored by Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — by submitting examples...
lostcoastoutpost.com
After Rebukes and Apologies for Bongio’s ‘Disrespectful’ Comments, Planning Commission Defers Decision on Mega-Home Permits
Hoping to avoid getting overruled by the California Coastal Commission and further damaging relations with local tribes, the Humboldt County Planning Commission postponed a permitting decision last night on a controversial home construction project near the Fay Slough wildlife area north of Eureka. The hearing was a continuation from the...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt & Del Norte Central Labor Council Endorses Fernandez
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trinity County and parts of Humboldt County are expecting temperatures over 100 degrees also. These sweltering temperatures will intensify the risk of wildfire in our region.
kymkemp.com
Holding Space: Remembering Those Who Are Lost Due to Suicide and Working to Prevent the Loss of Others
In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.
kymkemp.com
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
kymkemp.com
Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks
About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:36 p.m.] Wildland Fire Near McCann in Southern Humboldt
About 2:20 p.m., a member of the public called in a vegetation fire near McCann. They reported seeing a column of smoke in the area. Firefighters are being told that power lines are down. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather it. However,...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 258: Architectural Digest, excessive force alleged, blackout bar shooting, Hum win, Yurok golf, and more
Eureka’s Redwood Sky Walk made it into Architectural Digest, Hoopa’s police chief was accused of excessive force while detaining a suspect for alleged loitering, a former jail officer previously fired for misconduct is headed to prison after a McKinleyville bar shooting, a year after moving here a couple who’ve visited 48 states say Humboldt County is the place they love the most, an unearthed silent film shot in Humboldt County – notorious for off-screen events over a century ago – is getting an updated release, Curry Leaf is a new restaurant option in Eureka with Thai and Indian flavors, containment for the Six Rivers fires – the state’s second-largest wildfire this year – has been shifty, cops say a guy’s failed Eureka flee involved two sets of spike strips and hitting four police vehicles, a letter wondered if election official candidate Tiffany Hunt Nielson was too supportive of election deniers, the Yurok Tribe has big plans for the golf course and restaurant in Willow Creek, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders/Warnings for Areas (See Specifics Below) in Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office due to recent increased wildfire activity an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas: ZONE HWK480. Zone HWK480 – This zone includes all areas north of the Denny Road from the intersection...
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Ask for Public’s Help to Locate Missing Woman
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-year old missing female Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding from Eureka on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
North Coast Journal
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: With Nearly 40,000 Acres Burned in Total, Containment on the Troublesome Campbell Fire Increases
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lighting Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 39,274 acres with 64% containment and 1,815 personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pounds of Heroin, Meth Taken Out of Home on Eureka’s P Street Following Bust of 30-Year-Old Mexican Citizen, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into Luis Alberto Valenzuela-Pardo (30 years old from Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico) for distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Humboldt County. On August 31st, 2022, HCDTF Agents with the assistance of the Eureka Police Department (EPD) and Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) made a traffic stop on Valenzuela-Pardo in the 3300 block of Broadway St. in Eureka. Valenzuela-Pardo was detained without incident.
