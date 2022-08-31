Read full article on original website
With Record-Breaking Heat on the Horizon, Mendocino County Firefighters Position Strike Teams for Immediate Response
A potentially record-breaking heatwave is predicted to descend on Mendocino County in the coming days. Ukiah could see a high of 113°F on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Trinity County and parts of Humboldt County are expecting temperatures over 100 degrees also. These sweltering temperatures will intensify the risk of wildfire in our region.
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
[UPDATE 9:08 p.m.: Evacuation Warning Downgraded] Large Fire Burning Just South of Willits
A wildfire in the area of Highway 101 on the south end of the Willits Bypass has swelled to 15 acres and is currently growing at a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly structures and water sources for Willits are threatened by the Walker Fire as it is called [after it started just before 4 p.m.]
Motorcyclist Taken to Willits Hospital After Hitting Deer
At approximately 4:05 p.m. a motorcycle struck a deer at mile marker 61.8 on Hwy 101 south of Laytonville. The motorcyclist was riding a fully dressed BMW R1200, according to the CHP. Traffic Incident Information Page. The patient was transported to Willits with right shoulder pain and the CHP page...
Holding Space: Remembering Those Who Are Lost Due to Suicide and Working to Prevent the Loss of Others
In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.
CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup
Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
