Ukiah, CA

Andrea Binney
4d ago

If this was not a cop he would have been handed a harsh sentence.. and yes it will take generations to repair the ukiah police departments reputation, but that’s due to multiple crimes committed to citizens from multiple officers and this just shows us that these officers will get a slap on the wrist!! Shame on Mendocino Supreme Court for not handing down harsher punishment to the people who held positions that were suppose to serve and protect us. Not just PD officers but county officers. Corruption in this small county is a double sided sword and our justice system is failing us shamefully. How can you sleep at night knowing you allow these things. Knowing criminals know more than law abiding citizens?

M Ainslie
4d ago

Police, are trained to lie, at academy. Then once in the nest it becomes normal daily function.Some are worse than others, but the. profession of authority, instills such conduct on a regular basis, with the blessing of the court system.get a clue, they are the criminals...

Duncan Bell
3d ago

These guys are playing by their own rules and that includes the courts and DAs that support these corrupt individuals.

