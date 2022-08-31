Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kymkemp.com
$10K in Grant Money Available to Humboldt County Artists
Humboldt County artists and craftspeople are encouraged to submit grant applications for the 2022 Victor Thomas Jacoby Award, which includes $10,000 in funding for four recipients. Each fall, local artists can apply for the award — sponsored by Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation — by submitting examples...
kymkemp.com
Here’s a Look at Some of the Art Showing at This Friday’s ‘Arts! Arcata’
Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during 2nd Friday Arts! Arcata September 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. We want to Welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. As an additional bonus, this month the center of the plaza will be converted into a beer garden and will feature music as well as some local vendors!
kymkemp.com
Holding Space: Remembering Those Who Are Lost Due to Suicide and Working to Prevent the Loss of Others
In recognition of September Suicide Awareness Month, Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center and SoHum Health are presenting Holding Space, a community gathering on Friday, September 9, from 5-7 pm in Garberville Town Square. Community members are invited to come together to remember the ones lost to suicide and provide support for all who have been touched by it. There will be live music by Yard Duties, dinner by Il Forno, and a community space to share stories and write messages of support. Attendees can bring photos or items to remember their loved ones if they wish, or simply come and be present. Mental health resources and community groups will be onsite, and counseling will be available.
kymkemp.com
Learn About Plant and Marsh Ecology on a Tour of the Arcata Marsh
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, September 10. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants and/or Marsh ecology. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Air Quality Report for September 4th
This is a press release from North Coast Air Quality:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex will continue to produce smoke although activity has decreased. The USFS Air Resource Advisor indicates that with less active fire growth yesterday, not as much smoke was produced and air quality conditions will again be similar. Northeast winds in the early morning may bring smoke into communities West and South of the Campbell Fire area. The morning inversion will lift by mid-afternoon and Northwest winds across the fire area will move smoke out of Willow Creek and communities North along the Trinity River. Smoke from the new Mountain and west of Weed north of Redding will start to impact eastern Trinity County late afternoon into evening.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt & Del Norte Central Labor Council Endorses Fernandez
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson: ‘Very creative and talented”
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Marilyn L (Paxton) Robertson of Eureka passed peacefully on September 1, 2022, age...
kymkemp.com
CDFW Announces Angling Closure for Lower Klamath River
Due to dramatically increased harvest rates of Chinook salmon above the Highway 101 bridge, the recreational fishing quota for the Lower Klamath River will be imminently met. Based upon California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) projections of the recreational fall-run Chinook salmon catch on the Klamath River, anglers will meet the Lower Klamath River adult fall-run Chinook salmon quota below the Highway 96 Bridge near Weitchpec for the 2022 season as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 3:44 p.m.] Two Alarm Fire at a Home on Woodland in Eureka
A single story wood home caught on fire in the 5100 block of Woodland Way off Myrtle Avenue east of Eureka about 2:15 p.m. The first reports indicate that flames were seem coming from the home. Please remember that this story is unfolding. Information is being reported as we gather...
kymkemp.com
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
kymkemp.com
Fire in Post Mountain Destroys One Hooper and Two Small Water Tanks
About 5:30 p.m., local residents called for assistance with a fire at a property on Madrone Road near the intersection with Pipeline in Post Mountain, according to Trinity County’s Post Mountain Volunteer Fire Chief Astrid Dobo. She told us, “When we got there, citizens were trying to break a...
kymkemp.com
CHP Officer Rescues Imperiled Pup
Early this morning, a California Highway Patrol Officer rescued a handsome Rottweiler pup from a perilous situation. According to the Garberville California Highway Patrol Facebook page, “At 3:40 am on Redwood Dr. Officer Crisler observed this puppy wondering down the middle of the road. At the same time a semi truck pulling a trailer was headed straight towards the puppy. Officer Crisler jumped out of his patrol car and quickly grabbed the puppy before the truck ran it over.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Health Officials Recommend Taking These Precautions to Help Avoid Mosquitoes
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH):. Recently, the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services, Division of Environmental Health (DEH) has received an increased number of public inquiries about mosquitoes in and around Humboldt Bay and coastal areas.
kymkemp.com
YouTube Creator Rides Humboldt County Rail on Homemade Rail Cart in Real Life Minecraft
Minecraft fans have another outlet for their video game passion. A YouTube channel follows the creator, TechWizard, as they attempt to clear achievements from the Minecraft video game in real life. The video, Real Life Minecraft – “On a Rail” Achievement shows the creator clearing the Minecraft “On a Rail”...
kymkemp.com
HCSO Reduces Evacuation Order to Evacuation Warning for Zone HUM-E058
**𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘾𝙐𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀**. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E058 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning.
kymkemp.com
Reports of an Active Shooter in Fortuna Turned Out to Be an Intoxicated Juvenile Making Threats, According to Fortuna Police
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On Saturday September 3, 2022 at about 11:43 P.M. Fortuna Officers received multiple reports of an active shooter at an event taking place at the Fortuna Veterans Memorial building in the 1400 block of Main Street. Officers arrived on scene and encountered several subjects outside the building, who related that the alleged suspect had fled the area on foot and was last seen headed westbound. Initial responding officers were able to determine that the suspect had fled and there were no injured persons on scene.
kymkemp.com
Over a Pound of Heroin, a Pound of Meth Found in Raid on Drug House, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In early August of 2022 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) initiated an investigation into...
kymkemp.com
After Hung Jury, Aaron Arlotta Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges
Aaron Arlotta who had a series of encounters with law enforcement and community members in the first two months of this year has been in jail since fighting with Fortuna Police officers on February 16. In early August, a court trial resulted in a hung jury. In a subsequent email...
Comments / 0