tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

Let’s understand why HCP, IOT, LULU, NCNO, and PD stocks were the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. HashiCorp, Inc....
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know

Stocks finished Friday’s trading session in the red after a strong start. Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations, however, this may give the Federal Reserve more reason to continue being hawkish. Nevertheless, Fed Funds futures indicate that investors’ expectations for December interest rates have fallen compared to yesterday. Stocks Finish...
tipranks.com

Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?

If you have a high-risk appetite, penny stocks might be a good investment. These low-priced shares usually belong to lesser-known companies and can prove to be multi-baggers. However, while investing in penny stocks can generate high returns it’s critical to be aware of the potential risks. Only a select few penny stocks turn out to be winners, but most of them are dubious investments. We investigate why they are so risky, how to best invest in penny stocks, and if there are alternatives to penny stock investments.
tipranks.com

Five-Star Insider Buys 9%-Yielding Slate Office REIT: Should You?

A top-rated insider has been consistently buying Slate Office REIT stock for four months now. The insider may be correct with his purchases, as the company’s valuation and dividend yield point to decent upside potential ahead. Recently, Sime Armoyan, a large shareholder of Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN), has...
tipranks.com

What does Hedge Fund Trading Activity Tell about Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock?

Shopify stock has lost substantial value in the recent past. Despite the dip, SHOP stock has a negative signal from hedge fund managers. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) offers a platform for internet commerce. A slowdown in e-commerce growth, tough year-over-year comparisons, and the broad tech sell-off amid fears of a recession led to a significant decline in Shopify stock. Though Shopify stock has declined quite a lot (down 77% year-to-date), TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds remain negative about its prospects.
tipranks.com

Reckitt Benckiser’s CEO quits, pushing the stock down by more than 5%

Owner of brands like Dettol and Durex, Reckitt Benckiser’s shares went down on Thursday after the company announced the departure of its chief executive. Reckitt Benckiser (GB:RKT) took the market by surprise with the announcement of its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, stepping down – with the news coming as a shock to investors and analysts as he has only been in the post for three years.
tipranks.com

Why Is Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) The Hottest Stock This Week

Shares of Uni-Select have nearly doubled over the past year. The company’s hunger for growth and a smooth operational structure deserve investors’ attention. Shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) have grown nearly 100% over the past 12 months, and the stock may have more steam left in it. Here’s what makes UNS the hottest stock this week.
tipranks.com

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock: What Do Performance Metrics Indicate?

PagerDuty continues to deliver strong financials despite a weak macro backdrop. Meanwhile, its key performance metrics remain strong, implying that the momentum in its business could continue. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), like most stocks in the tech space, has witnessed a selloff in 2022. While shares of this digital operations management software...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Wall Street’s Best Analyst

Finding the right stock is the key to successful investing, but it’s never as easy as that sounds. The answer to the question, which stock to buy? is no secret, but it is hidden, in the avalanche of data that the markets produce. What’s needed is some clear signal that will cut through the noise and indicate the right stocks for the times.
tipranks.com

Here’s How the $214M AAM Buyout Deal Will Help Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial is witnessing solid demand for its alternative investment capabilities. The buyout is expected to help the company in expanding its footprint in the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets of the U.S. Canadian financial services company Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) recently announced its plans to buy a...
tipranks.com

Is Spirit Realty Stock’s (NYSE:SRC) 6.5% Dividend Yield Worth Buying?

Spirit Realty is a diversified retail REIT with an expansive tenant base. The company’s results remain rather robust during the ongoing uncertain environment. Risks attached to retail REITs could threaten the company’s performance, but shares remain reasonably valued, while its 6.5% yield offers a decent margin of safety.
tipranks.com

RMO versus QS: Which EV Battery Stock is Better?

EV stocks have been hot for years, but the makers of EV components haven’t gotten quite as much attention. However, QuantumScape’s technological breakthroughs could make it a solid candidate for future success, while it’s harder to see a road to profitability for Romeo Power. The Inflation Reduction...
tipranks.com

Two banking stocks recommended by UBS analyst Jason Napier

Banking sector stocks are in the spotlight as interest rates rise. Banking stocks such as HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) and NatWest Group (GB:NWG) have shown stable growth post-pandemic – and one highly rated analysts believe the two banks are well-placed to weather the coming economic storm. Four-star-rated analyst Jason Napier...
tipranks.com

Tyson Foods Stock: Pricing Power to Result in Record Profits?

Tyson Foods is benefiting from current market conditions, and the company should achieve record earnings this year, powered by its robust pricing leverage. The stock remains an interesting pick, with a decent dividend and a relatively-cheap valuation. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) is a food producer, and it’s presently enjoying fantastic...
tipranks.com

Novavax: Down but Far From Out, Says Analyst

After various setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally managed to get its Covid-19 vaccine across the finish line this year. That has done little, however, to alter the stock’s fortunes. In fact, it currently sits just above its 52-week low, having shed 78% off its valuation on a year-to-date basis. That is partly down to a woeful Q2 financial statement, in which the vaccine maker missed both the revenue and earnings targets and slashed its full-year revenue guidance.
tipranks.com

Four UK stocks with more than 100% upside potential

Even in tough economic times, some companies have what it takes to grow their stock prices. Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, many analysts have reduced their forecasts on stock prices – but some companies still have huge growth potential even in tough times. Here’s some British companies with more than...
tipranks.com

Altria Stock (NYSE:MO): The All-Weather Dividend King Strikes Again

Altria is well-positioned to keep producing robust cash flows in the current market environment. The company’s capital returns continue to advance, while the most recent dividend increase should reinvigorate investor interest in the stock. Shares remain cheap, offering a wide margin of safety as well. Altria Group (NYSE: MO),...
tipranks.com

ChargePoint: FY23 Guidance Might Be Too Conservative, Says Needham

ChargePoint (CHPT) might have been affected by the supply chain snags impacting scores of companies recently, but that didn’t stop it delivering a beat on the top-line in its fiscal second quarter 2023 results. The company’s revenue haul increased by 93% year-over-year to reach $108.29 million, above consensus at...
